Pineville to Host Independence Day Celebration

PINEVILLE -- Pineville will host an Independence Day celebration on July 2, with live music starting at 6 p.m. and fireworks starting at dusk.

Pineville Mayor Gregg Sweeten said he hopes the celebration will be the first of many, hoping it will become an annual event. Sweeten said he knew Pineville needed to have a fireworks display following the success of the fireworks show during the city's Veterans Day celebration.

Sweeten said hotdogs and water at the celebration will be free, with Daniel Cowin Construction donating the free bottled water. Sweeten added that additional concessions items will be available for purchase.

"Of course, we'll have drinks and other items out of the cook shack for sale for a small amount," Sweeten said.

Sweeten said he wants Pineville, and surrounding towns, to be able to celebrate our country's independence and sense of community.

"We just want to be able to celebrate our independence," Sweeten said. "We want to be able to provide something for our community to come out and do."

Sweeten said Dillon Leggett will be playing live music at the celebration, noting other live music will also be available.

Sweeten said he's looking forward to the event and hopes community members will participate in Pineville's Independence Day celebration.