OPINION: Siloam Springs Writers Conference – July 23

The covid-19 pandemic may have been the catalyst for temporarily hurting about 85 percent of all businesses in the United States, and permanently closing down about 34 percent, which is around 200,000 businesses. And it negatively affected the Siloam Springs Writers Guild.

But Siloam Springs Writers Guild is again thriving.

We are happy to announce that on Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Siloam Springs Writers Guild will host its fourth Summer Writers' Conference. This will be a one-day event from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. If you are a writer, or want to be a writer, attending this conference will help you reach your goal.

As mentioned above, it will be Saturday, July 23, 2022, and Siloam Springs First Baptist Church, has graciously allowed us to use the FBC facility. The reason I'm informing you a month in advance is so that you can plan accordingly. You might not want to miss this important event.

Our keynote speaker will be RJ (Rebecca) Thesman, CLC, BSE, from Olathe, Kan. When I open her website, I find the encouraging message: "Keep Writing – Your Words Matter. As a certified writing coach, I help my clients brainstorm, find their writing plan, build strategies for social media/marketing and publish their books." However, in addition to telling us what we should do as a writer, RJ Thesman will also tell us some things we should not do.

Thesman is a certified writing coach, an editor, a prolific author and a popular speaker and teacher for writers' conferences. She has written 20 books and published more than 800 articles and stories in various publications around the world. Her work is included in 14 anthologies and she is listed in the Who's Who of Professional Women. She is a member of several writers and professional organizations. RJ Thesman loves to help her clients birth new words and publish their books. She enjoys teaching workshops, organizing coaching retreats, speaking at various venues, reading, gardening and cooking -- especially anything with blueberries. After hearing Rebecca, you may want to follow her on social and other media, blogs and more.

Mel Carney, author and speaker, said, "Rebecca brings out the best in writers and wannabe writers. There are so many untold stories inside of everyone, they just need a writing coach and editor to help them put their thoughts to pen or keyboard."

Kent Wyatt, author and member of the Siloam Springs Writers Guild, will also be speaking. His topic will be, "Marketing with Heart." Kent is dynamic and humorous and will broaden your understanding of writing and marketing.

Thesman and Wyatt will conduct a question and answer session from 4-4:30 p.m.

We writers are compelled to write, but we often have a fear or hesitancy of selling what we write. One of our problems is, no matter how important or valuable our books may be, we hesitate to ask people for money. We don't want to be offensive. Therefore, our conference theme is "Making Peace with Marketing."

The conference will be held at: First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Rd., Siloam Springs, AR 72761. Park and enter on the west side of the building.

Early registration, which will end on July 9, is $50. Registration starting July 10 is $55 and can even be done at the door on July 23 from 8:30-9 a.m. Early student registration is $30, otherwise, registration is $35.

For more information and a registration form, go to sswritersguild.org.

The conference is scheduled for: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Siloam Springs First Baptist Church, located at 2000 Dawn Hill Rd., Siloam Springs, AR 72761.

Send your conference fee to: Siloam Springs Writers Guild, 14708 Oak Crest Dr., Siloam Springs, AR 72761.

On the memo line of your check, write: 2022 SSWG Summer Conference.

On a separate piece of paper print the name of each registrant as preferred on the name tag.

We welcome authors to the conference. For an additional $15, you may use a table to display and sell your books.

For further information, please write to [email protected] or [email protected] Or visit the Siloam Springs Writers Guild web site: www.sswritersguild.org.

We look forward to seeing you there.

-- S. Eugene Linzey is an author, mentor and speaker. Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his web site at www.genelinzey.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.