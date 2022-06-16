Missourian’s Look Forward To Opening Of Frog Season

Although there's very little fanfare connected with it, many Missourians look forward to June 30th and the opening of frog season.

This is a traditional opening and those who follow the sport know that bullfrogs and green frogs may be taken by the holders of either hunting or fishing permits during the open season. However, the methods of taking frogs are regulated by the type of permit you have.

If you have a fishing permit, you may take them by hand, hand-net, gig, longbow, trot-line, throw-line, limb line, bank line, jug line, snagging, snaring, grabbing or pole and line.

If you decide to hunt them on a hunting permit you may use a .22 caliber or smaller rimfire rifle or pistol, pellet gun, longbow, crossbow, or by hand or hand-net.

Of course, all of these methods are legal for those who have a combination hunting and fishing permit. Also, artificial light may be used with either permit and the daily limit is eight (8) frogs, the possession limit is sixteen (16) frogs, but only the daily limit of frogs may be possessed upon the waters and banks where daily limits apply.

The season runs from sunset on June 30 through October 31. Frog season is a fun time to get outdoors and enjoy a unique hunting experience. If you're a veteran frog hunter, that's great. If not, get out and try it; you just might get hooked.