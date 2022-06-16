McDonald County Press Obituaries For June 16, 2022

Betty Fay Gardner

June 17, 1935

June 14, 2022

Betty Fay Gardner, 86, of Pineville, Mo., died Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

She was born June 17, 1935, in Hereford, Texas, to Wilbur and Alta (McIntosh) Smith. She married Donald Gardner on July 6, 1953, in Pineville. She worked for the State of Missouri in the Division of Family Services in Pineville for 30-plus years. She enjoyed bowling in a women's league, hosting family and friends for deer hunting and corn picking seasons, and creating stained glass art. Year-round she tended to the birds and flowers on the farm, and always kept a collection of snowmen on display. She attended the First Baptist Church in Pineville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Donald Gardner; and two brothers, Bob and George Smith.

Survivors include her two sons, Gene Gardner (Melynda) of Pineville, Bill Gardner of Frederick, Colo.; and four grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Pineville Cemetery in Pineville, Mo. Toby Henson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.