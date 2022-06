Land Transfers

Russell van Elk to Larry W. Duggar and Lacey Duggar. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Beatrice J. Barnes to Jackie Outler and Patrick Outler. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 104 and Lot 105. McDonald County, Mo.

Glenna Eppes, Ray Lester Eppes, deceased, Michael R. Epps and Mary Lou Epps to Michael R. Epps and Mary Lou Epps. Sec. 30, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Kimberly McGhee and James Robert McGhee to Stacy Poole. Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. Lot 3. McDonald County, Mo.

Becky Sparkman to Julio Garduno. Sec. 35, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Robert Burkett and Amelia Burkett to Tina M. Crawford. Sec. 26, Twp. 22, Rge. 30.

Jack D. Houpe and Kathleen M. Houpe to Trent Vaughn. Sec. 15, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Danny Leach to Twyla Eudy and Joshua Eudy. Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Shayla Witcher, Jori Witcher King and Tyler King to Tim Witcher. 6 T Acres. Lot 9, Lot 10 and Lot 11. McDonald County, Mo.

Berl Harvey and Janey Harvey to Garrett Joel McAfee and Jessica Stout McAfee. Sec. 25, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Shirley Kroll to Rodolfo Joaquin Gonzalez. Glick 1st Addition. Lot 7 and Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

Steven L. Sumner to Steven L. Sumner and Steven Ryan Sumner. Sec. 11, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. Sugar Valley. McDonald County, Mo.

Rebecca Bowlin to Ricky James Lambert and Thressia C. Lambert. Sec. 35, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

The Sacerdotal Order of the David Company to Andrea Rupert. Hidden Acres I. Blk. W, Lot 9. McDonald County, Mo.

Autumn Busey, Tim Busey, Amber L. Bowman and Clint Bowman to Amber L. Bowman. Sec. 26, Twp. 22, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Eliberto Ramirez and Corrin Ramirez to Daniel Blom and Taryn Broda. Sec. 36, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Hell Creek Land and Cattle Company, LLC to Wilson Creek Lime Properties, LLC. Sec. 27, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Hell Creek Land and Cattle Company, LLC to Lexinton Lime Properties, LLC. Sec. 27, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Aaron Hutchinson and Kellie Hutchinson to The Hutchinson Revocable Trust Dated June 8, 2022, Trustee Aaron L. Hutchinson and Trustee Kellie M. Hutchinson. Sec. 7, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. Ozark Orchards. Lot 195. McDonald County, Mo.

Dennis Dwayne Buchanan Jr., Dennis D. Buchanan, deceased, and Iva D. Buchanan to Bryan To. Beauford and Sharla N. Beauford. Sec. 5, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Heartland Partners, LLC to Debbie Barron. Sec. 10, Twp. 21, Rge. 30 and Sec. 11, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Weldon E. Patton to Gary Pendergraft and George C. Pendergraft. Sec. 4, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Jaysten Platt and Sabrina Platt to Scotty Vanbrunt. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Roark Addition. Blk. 5, Lot 1 through Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

Starry Night Properties, LLC to Thomas E. Emmick, Brandy L. Emmick and Alice Frye. Sec. 20, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Leonard Eastburn to Troy E. Peterson. Sec. 14, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.