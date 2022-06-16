Sign in
Goodman Welcomes New Police Officer

by Megan Davis | June 16, 2022 at 9:15 a.m.
COURTESY PHOTO/Officer Prestyon Kalgren is the newest addition to the Goodman Police Department.

Goodman Police Department welcomed its newest full-time law enforcement officer last week.

Officer Prestyon Kalgren recently graduated from the Missouri Southern Police Academy, hailing recognition as the 'Top Recruit," "Top Academic," "Top Physical Fitness" and "Class Leader."

Prior to serving the community of Goodman full-time, Kalgren served as a detention deputy.

Goodman Police Chief Adam Miller encourages those who see Kalgreen out and about to "introduce themselves and welcome him to the community!"

