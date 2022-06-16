Goodman Welcomes New Police Officer

Goodman Police Department welcomed its newest full-time law enforcement officer last week.

Officer Prestyon Kalgren recently graduated from the Missouri Southern Police Academy, hailing recognition as the 'Top Recruit," "Top Academic," "Top Physical Fitness" and "Class Leader."

Prior to serving the community of Goodman full-time, Kalgren served as a detention deputy.

Goodman Police Chief Adam Miller encourages those who see Kalgreen out and about to "introduce themselves and welcome him to the community!"