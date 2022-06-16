Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Ashley R. Wimpey Sanchez vs. Roberto Sanchez Caceres. Dissolution.

Anthony L. Miles vs. Glenna F. Barr. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Alexander M. Burris. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Archie F. Lehmann. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Cody E. Arr. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Mac C. Kolstad. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Bobby R. Beavers. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Iretha L. Edwards. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Christa D. Hylton. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. William Krall. Suit on account.

UHG I, LLC vs. Courtney McManus. Breach on contract.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Tiffany Gross. Contract -- other.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Meghan Steele et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Dakota L. Williams. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Kurt C. Loomis et al. Suit on account.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Charlette Toney. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Jadeon T. Deal. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop.

Stephanie D. Beaver. DWI -- alcohol.

Kevin R. Brockman-Herron. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lacy D. Lewis. DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Spencer S. Meier. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Carl D. Bouchard. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jason O. Gray. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Elahugh Quanah Reed. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked/suspended.

Dennis O. Umana. Take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length.

Pable Orellana. Take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length.

Gloyd C. Ginn. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Maria D. Milagro Matul Reyes. Failure of cages, pens or other enclosures for confining wild animals to meet standards.

Felonies:

Kenneth K. Wooten. Domestic assault.

Samantha A. Qualls. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Ryan Lee Donica. Property damage.

Michael S. Holsinger. Unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Hunter Lee Parnell. Property damage.

Amy Alfaro. Assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Tommy Jackson. Assault, armed criminal action and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Tommy R. Eastburn. Sodomy or attempted sodomy.

Tyler D. Cleaver. Domestic assault.

Rory J. Shay. DWI -- alcohol.

Mario M. Quintero. Assault and armed criminal action.

Tyler S. Andrews. Endangering the welfare of a child and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Jamie L. McCann. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

The following cases were heard:

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Edna Billups. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Heather Burden. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Tower Loan of Missouri, LLC vs. Tammy Cosper et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Great Plains Federal Credit Union vs. Mason T. Greninger. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Cathy Howard. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Ryan A. Leach et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Mia E. Buckman. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Israel Davila. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Kevin R. Hackett. Harassment. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Zachary A. Hamilton. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Easton A. Hitt. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Roger D. Johnson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Mercedes D. Laughard. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Margaret P. Lockwood. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Nolan R. Leach. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $73.50.

Felonies:

None.