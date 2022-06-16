Crowder & Cooper Gear - Drafting Partnership

A joint apprenticeship partnership between Crowder College, Cooper Gear, and McDonald County High School will be announced at noon Friday, June 17, at Cooper Gear, located at 310 Mill Street in Anderson. Cooper Gear, along with Crowder College, are both registered Department of Labor Apprenticeship programs, but the need for additional training in drafting has provided the opportunity for both groups to collaborate. Students from McDonald County High School will be taking classroom instruction through Crowder College. Tours of Cooper Gear, along with lunch, will follow the announcement ceremony. Please contact Cindy Brown at 417-455-5540 if you have questions.

Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday evening, June 17. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. served potluck buffet style. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with The Moccasin Bend Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-850-6363 for more information.

Potluck to be held at Senior Center

The McDonald County Senior Center will hold a potluck with music on Saturday, June 18. For more information, contact the Center.

Lunch on the Square

Bunker Hill Quilting Club will be serving "Lunch on the Square" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, June 27, in Pineville. The menu will be pulled-pork sandwiches or hot dogs, cole slaw, baked beans, chips, and homemade desserts, with ice tea.

Twin Springs Church -- July 4th Celebration

Twin Springs Church of the Nazarene's annual 4th of July celebration will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Twin Springs Church, located at 11854 Route E in Pineville. The church will celebrate the Savior and the nation. The event will feature a free barbecue with all the fixings, live worship music, fireworks, bounce houses, and games for all ages. Call Pastor Shana at 479-721-6706 for any additional information.

McDonald County Senior Center

Monthly events and happenings at the senior center include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays.