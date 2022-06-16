This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
May 29
Amy Alfaro, 25, Noel, assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Jose Enrique Hernandez, 34, Carthage, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
May 30
Michael S. Holsinger, 36, Southwest City, unlawful use of weapon -- loaded weapon while intoxicated, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing
Kenneth Kendrell Wooten II, 25, Noel, assault
May 31
Hunter Lee Parnell, 18, Anderson, property damage
Donna Francis Woods, 51, Goodman, trespassing
Ryan Lee Donica, 19, Anderson, property damage
June 1
Tyler Aaron Logan, 26, Seligman, domestic assault
Aaron Don Fields, 30, Pineville, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Roy Pual Quick 47, Anderson, parole violation, assault -- special victim, domestic assault, burglary and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Michael S. Holsinger, 36, Southwest City, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Tyler Andrews, 22, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a child -- no sexual conduct, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
June 2
Crystal Renae Davidson, 36, Anderson, failed to display/fasten front/back license plates on motor vehicle/trailer
June 3
Trevor Leroy Lorenz, 31, Rogers, Ark., theft/stealing
Jerrett Ethan Hicks, 40, no address given, property damage, trespassing and theft/stealing
June 4
Jamie Zimmerman, 43, Pineville, unlawful use of weapon -- loaded weapon while intoxicated
Paul Warner Greene, 31, Pineville, domestic assault