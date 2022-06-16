This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

May 29

Amy Alfaro, 25, Noel, assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Jose Enrique Hernandez, 34, Carthage, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

May 30

Michael S. Holsinger, 36, Southwest City, unlawful use of weapon -- loaded weapon while intoxicated, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

Kenneth Kendrell Wooten II, 25, Noel, assault

May 31

Hunter Lee Parnell, 18, Anderson, property damage

Donna Francis Woods, 51, Goodman, trespassing

Ryan Lee Donica, 19, Anderson, property damage

June 1

Tyler Aaron Logan, 26, Seligman, domestic assault

Aaron Don Fields, 30, Pineville, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Roy Pual Quick 47, Anderson, parole violation, assault -- special victim, domestic assault, burglary and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Michael S. Holsinger, 36, Southwest City, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Tyler Andrews, 22, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a child -- no sexual conduct, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

June 2

Crystal Renae Davidson, 36, Anderson, failed to display/fasten front/back license plates on motor vehicle/trailer

June 3

Trevor Leroy Lorenz, 31, Rogers, Ark., theft/stealing

Jerrett Ethan Hicks, 40, no address given, property damage, trespassing and theft/stealing

June 4

Jamie Zimmerman, 43, Pineville, unlawful use of weapon -- loaded weapon while intoxicated

Paul Warner Greene, 31, Pineville, domestic assault