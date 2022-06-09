Unreported Covid Cases Discovered

MCDONALD COUNTY -- This week, the McDonald County Health Department reported ten additional covid-related deaths that occurred between December of 2021 and April of this year. Also, six previously unreported cases were discovered as well. This brings the total death toll to 81 and the total count to 5,827 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Data indicates that 2,076 cases were identified in 2020; 2,261 cases were identified in 2021; and 1,490 cases have been identified so far in 2022.

Reports also show that the percentage of McDonald County residents who have been fully vaccinated has risen slightly to 34%.

According to the health department, as of March 4, two out of three cases are in those 40 or older.

Vaccinations are available at the Health Department to those 12 and older from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. until noon on Fridays. Walk-ins are welcome. Children under the age of 18 will need to have a guardian onsite.

Those who are homebound or require assistance and would like to be vaccinated may contact the health department at 417-223-4351, ext. 0.