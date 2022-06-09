Three Indicted On Federal Drug Charges

Three people were indicted by a federal grand jury last week for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri after law enforcement officers seized approximately 29 pounds of methamphetamine.

Brian E. Hall, 44, of Aurora, Mo., Jacqueline Aldrete Bojorquez, 28, and Jeffrey L. Hughley, 37, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a six-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. This indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed on May 2.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hall's residence in Barry County on April 28 as part of an ongoing methamphetamine investigation.

There, officers seized seven pounds of methamphetamine, a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol, approximately $57,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia used for the packaging and sale of methamphetamine.

According to a news release from Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team leader Chad Allison, when Bojorquez and Hughley arrived at Hall's residence later that night, they were taken into custody as well. Officers searched their vehicle and found approximately 22 pounds of methamphetamine in the trunk and a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol on the floorboard of the front passenger seat.

The indictment charges Hall, Bojorquez and Hughley with participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Barry County and surrounding areas from Jan. 1 to April 28, 2022.

In addition to the drug-trafficking conspiracy, Hall is charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bojorquez and Hughley are charged together with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

The charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon. It was investigated by the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Barry County Sheriff's Office.