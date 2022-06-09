Summer Food Programs Available In McDonald County

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Summer Food Service Program is designed to provide breakfast, lunch and/or snacks to children living in eligible areas during the summer months and during times of public emergencies when children do not have access to free or reduced-price meals at school.

Community organizations serve the meals at schools, churches, parks, swimming pools, YMCA facilities, Boys and Girls Clubs, and other spots where children gather when school is not in session.

The meals are provided to all children, regardless of family income, who attend the meal service location. Children do not have to register and there is no fee to participate in the program.

The map and more information about the Summer Food Service Program can be found at www.health.mo.gov/sfsp/. For families without access to the internet, summer meal sites in the area can also be found by texting the phrase "Summer Meals" to the text number 914-342-7744.

Meals will be served to children ages 18 and under. They are also provided to individuals ages 18 to 21 that have been determined by a state or local educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who participate in an established school program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Funding for the Summer Food Service Program is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

More information about the Summer Food Service Program is available online at www.health.mo.gov/sfsp or by telephone at 888-435-1464 (toll-free). Individuals who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, or have a speech disability can dial 711 or 1-800-735-2966. Community organizations that would like to become sponsors may also email the Summer Food Service Program at [email protected] or write to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Summer Food Service Program, P.O. Box 570, Jefferson City, MO 65102 for more information.

Locations where meals are served in McDonald County are listed below:

McDonald County High School

100 Mustang Drive, Anderson

Breakfast: 7:45 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Days of the Week: MTWTHF

Starting Date: Current

Ending Date: 06/30/2022

Anderson Elementary/Jr. High

512 Chapman Street, Anderson

Breakfast: 7:45 - 8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 10:50 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Days of the Week: MTWTHF

Starting Date: Current

Ending Date: 06/30/2022

Noel Primary School

14762 W State Hwy 90, Noel

Breakfast: 7:30 - 8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Days of the Week: MTWTHF

Starting Date: Current

Ending Date: 06/30/2022

Noel Elementary/Jr. High School

318 Sulphur Street, Noel

Breakfast: 7:40 - 8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Days of the Week: MTWTHF

Starting Date: Current

Ending Date: 06/30/2022

White Rock Elementary/Jr. High School

119 White Rock Road, Pineville

Breakfast: 7:45 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:20 p.m.

Days of the Week: MTWTHF

Starting Date: Current

Ending Date: 06/30/2022