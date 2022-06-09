RELIGION: Do You Have Enough Oil In Your Lamp?

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we lifted several up in prayer, including Tom and Mildred, Barbara, Norman, Beck, Greg, Mike, Molly, and some unspoken.

Doug opened our service with prayer and Linda read Mark 2:22 and shared the devotional, "The Tragedy of Old Wine Skins." "Putting new wine in an old wine skin is a lost cause. Repentance means to change. You can't put new life in an old lifestyle or the new life is lost."

The adult Sunday school class studied 1 Kings 3:4-15 in the lesson, "Granted," which tells of Solomon's request for an understanding heart and the many blessings God bestowed upon him for that request. The lesson reminds us that "God answers prayers in ways that align with His purposes and heart." Raye Deen did children's church.

Tyrel and Rick served as ushers for the offering, and Susan and Karen led the congregation in singing hymns of praise.

Pastor, Brother Mark Hall, shared God's message, "Prepin' for the Return." with scripture from Matthew 25:1-13. The scripture is the parable, an earthly story with a spiritual meaning, of the ten virgins.

Brother Mark began by telling us that "A lot of people are preparing today. We all get caught off guard, and unprepared sometimes, but the biggest thing to be prepared for is the return of Jesus because without that none of the other preparations matter. Don't get caught sleeping, distracted, off guard and unprepared like five of the virgins did. The other five were ready with oil in their lamps."

Brother Mark talked about what made the virgins ready and what didn't make them ready to meet the bridegroom. First, he told us that the 10 virgins represent the church and Jesus is the bridegroom.

"They were all members of the same bridal party, but that didn't get them in. They were all moral and good girls, but that didn't get them in. They all had the same material -- a lamp, a sign of their profession of faith but that didn't get them in. Professing doesn't equal possessing. They had the lamp, but five of them didn't have oil in their lamps, and that oil is the Holy Spirit. Christ is the spirit that lights us.

They all had the same motive. They were all there to meet the bridegroom just like everyone wants to go to heaven, but wanting to go isn't enough, you have to be prepared (Luke 12:47). They all had the same mannerisms. They all looked alike on the outside but five of them weren't ready and, if the other five had known they weren't, they would have been asking them if they were.

You need salvation and so do your friends. Churches are full of distracted people. We get distracted and we sleep like the five did from Christ.

And lastly, they all had the same expectations. They all had an expectation of getting in and meeting the bridegroom, but five couldn't because they had no oil in their lamps and weren't prepared. The other five couldn't give them any oil because some things are not transferable, like character, obedience and faith.

Sometimes you just have to get it yourself. It's between you and Jesus. The difference is that the five who ran out of oil never repented and never made sure their lamp was full of the Holy Spirit. I suspect they trusted in themselves that they were righteous just because they were a part of the group. Just being in the group doesn't get you in."

In closing, Brother Mark asked, "Without love and humility, do you have enough oil in your lamp to get you in? You can't trust in your own righteousness instead of God. When you have Jesus, you have a never-ending supply of oil -- the Holy Spirit -- in your lamp. Are you ready? If you aren't prepared for the coming of Jesus, all the other preparations won't matter. Do you know you are ready? Is your lamp full?"

Wayne gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us at Mill Creek Baptist Church Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Vacation Bible school will be held in July.

