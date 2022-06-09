Old Timers Day Brings Back Old Times In Southwest City

Doug and Annette Moffett were recognized as the honorary Old Timers during the Old Timers Day Festival on Saturday.

The Moffetts have been members of the Southwest City community for the last 35 years. They have raised 10 children in the area and now have 28 grandkids as well.

Doug and Annette said that they believe raising a family in this tight-knit, small town has been a true blessing because, in Southwest City, "everyone is family."

They thanked everyone for their continuous support and blessings.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Cornhole boards provided friendly competition and entertainment throughout the festival.



MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The horse-power on Main Street was impressive on Saturday as a herd of Mustangs passed through town.



MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Honorary Old Timers Doug and Annette Moffett, arrived at the Old Timers Day Parade in true Old Timer fashion — in the back of a horse and buggy.



MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Southwest City Police Department took first place in the costume contest with its Alice In Wonderland ensembles.

