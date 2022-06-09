MCHS Juniors To Attend American Legion’s Missouri Boys State Program

Tim McCaine, commander of Pineville American Legion Post 392, announced that Walter Geeding and Payton Nalley from McDonald County High School are attending The American Legion's Missouri Boys State program on the campus of Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.

Established in 1938, Boys State has become one of the most prestigious leadership and citizenship training programs in the nation for high school juniors who have distinguished themselves as leaders in their schools.

The 82nd session begins on June 11 and runs through June 18. During the eight-day program, these highly distinguished juniors will experience government through a "hands-on learning" approach, enhance their leadership skills, and develop an understanding of their rights and responsibilities as citizens. Using the democratic system as a basis, they will be equipped to construct their own state, utilizing the core values that hold true in our everyday lives.

They will be taught the need for competition, the value of public office, and the strength of the individual voice and vote. By learning and reinforcing these basic American ideals, these boys will help shape the future of our society.

Each boy who actively participates will earn college credit hours, have access to over two million dollars in scholarships made available only to top boys who attend Boys State, and will have a very valuable experience to include on college and job applications.