McDonald County Press Obituaries For June 9, 2022

Gabriel Aguirre Jr.

September 13, 1932

June 6, 2022

Gabriel "Gabe" Aguirre Jr., 89, of Goodman, Mo., died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born on Sept. 13, 1932, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Gabriel and Leona May (Kinzinger) Aguirre. He owned and operated the Blue Diamond Glass and Mirror Company. He enjoyed his work and was nicknamed "Gabe the Glass Man." He also had his real estate license and worked for Safe Buy Realty.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Raymond Aguirre; mother of his children, Betty Aguirre; sister, Juanita Chapman; and half-sister, Barbara Ing.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Aguirre of the home; four daughters, Alice Moran of Neosho, Mo., Betty Russell (Jay) of Tampa, Fla., Jenny Baysinger (Jerry) of Jefferson City, Mo., Loretta Watson of Kimberling City, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Peace Valley cemetery in Anderson, Mo. Jay Russell will officiate the service.

Jerry Kail Blair

September 2, 1939

June 5, 2022

Jerry Kail Blair, 82, of Goodman, Mo., died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his residence, with his family by his side.

He was born Sept. 2, 1939, in Knoxville, Mo., to Kirby Kail and Girtie (Brandon) Blair. He married Alma Laurine Kimmel on Jan. 18, 1959, in Buckeye, Ariz. He was a mechanic, owned and operated Jerry's garage, worked at Precious Moments, Cooper Communities and Swift Construction. He was of the Pentecostal Faith and preached for more than 40 years at area churches in Goodman and Lanagan. He cherished time spent with his grandchildren, loved people and studying the Word of God.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Duane, Donald, Jack and Kirby Blair.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Alma Blair of the home; a son, Tom Blair (Cara) of Goodman; four sisters, Bessie Jean Blair of Stonewall, Okla., Glenda Barker (Ted) of Anderson, Mo., Carolyn Wilks (Bob) of Decatur, Ark., Audry Conkling (Carl) of Gentry, Ark.; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the Word and Spirit Church in Goodman, with Pastor Ray Mayfield officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until service time at the church for the family to receive friends. Burial will be held at a later date in the Howard Cemetery in Goodman.

Edward Horton

Jan. 22, 1929

May 29, 2022

Edward Horton, 93, of Quitman, Ark., died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his residence, with family by his side.

He was born Jan. 22, 1929, in Southwest City, Mo., son of Earl and Jeanette (Seamans) Horton. His early years were spent in Southwest City. He served his country in the United States Army. On Feb. 13, 1955, he was united in marriage to Sarah Ellen DeVore and they resided in the Kansas City area for several years. After retiring, they lived in Warsaw and Neosho, Mo., before moving to McDonald County in 1990. He enjoyed watching baseball and was an avid fan of the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals. He loved telling stories about his life and childhood, from which he got the nickname "Windy." He also cherished time spent with his grandchildren and liked to go fishing every chance he got. He was of the Assembly of God faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sarah Horton; stepmother, Sylvia; siblings, Jack, Ross and Bob Horton.

Survivors include three children, Elmer Horton of Little Rock, Ark.; Rose Darby (Jim) of Purdy, Mo.; and Mark Horton (Judy) of Cabot, Ark.; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and sibling Max Horton (Pauline) of Southwest City.

Funeral services were held on June 3, 2022, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes, with Pastor Marilyn O'Brien officiating. Burial followed in the IOOF Cemetery in Neosho.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Debra Louis Land

July 25, 1958

May 28, 2022

Debra Louis (Banks) Land, 63 of Neosho, Mo., died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Freeman Neosho Hospital in Neosho.

She was born July 25, 1958, in Barry County to Floyd and Hattie (Hendrix) Banks. She grew up in the Jane and Anderson, Mo., areas. She worked at Crowder Industries for 40 years. She married Randy Land on June 20, 1980, in Anderson, where she and her husband lived until moving to Medicalodge.

She was preceded in death by her husband Randy on April 8, 2019; her parents; two brothers, Freddie and Joe Banks; and three sisters, Imogene Delmont, Virginia Akehurst and Glenda Lowe.

Survivors include her sisters, Leta Miller (Wayne) of Clarksville, Tenn.; LaVon O'Brien of Bella Vista, Ark.; Carolyn Wilmoth (Earl) of Cleveland, Texas and Trudy Hill (Carlos) of Cypress, Texas.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, with Pastor Fred Mills officiating. Burial followed in the Anderson Cemetery in Anderson.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Eugene Lynn McLoud

Dec. 18, 1938

May 31, 2022

Eugene Lynn McLoud, 83, of Gravette, Ark. died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born Dec. 18, 1938, in Wichita, Kan., to Forrest and Vesta (Foddrell) McLoud. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 to 1962. In July of 2010, he married Peggy Wilsey in Jay, Okla. He was a deputy for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, a farrier for 42 years, and worked as a CNA for hospice at Ozarks Community Hospital. He was also a 32nd-degree Mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepson, David DeWitt.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy; daughter Kelly (Randy) White of Camarillo, Calif.; son, Jeff McLoud of Shawnee, Okla.; grandsons, Cory (Destiny) McLoud of Houston, Texas, and Kaden White of Washington; granddaughters, Katelyn (Aaron) Manuel and Morgan White; three great-grandsons; stepdaughter, Kari (Shane) Moore of Rogers, Ark.; stepsons, John (Sheri) DeWitt and Tim DeWitt, both of Gravette, Ark.; brothers, Don Sneddon and Ron Sneddon, both of Southern California; and sister, Linda Johnson of Kansas City, Kan.

A celebration of life will take place at 10 a.m., Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Calvary Cowboy Church in Southwest City, Mo. A graveside service, with military honors, will follow at 11 a.m. at the Southwest City Cemetery.

Phillip Randy Spears

March 26, 1947

May 26, 2022

Phillip Randy Spears, 75, of Anderson, Mo., died at home Thursday, May 26, 2022.

He was born in Granby, Mo., on March 26, 1947, to Binom and Twyllia (Carter) Spears. After serving six years in the National Guard, he was self-employed and a jack of all trades in construction. He enjoyed wearing neon yellow or orange shirts; that is how many recognized him. He also had a way with words and one-liners.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Tom and Nicky Spears.

Survivors include son, Jeremy Spears of Roanoke, Texas; daughter, Charity (Gary) McFadden; and two grandsons.

A memorial will be planned at a later date.

