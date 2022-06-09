McDonald County 14U Team Learns Against Older Competition





ANDERSON -- The Big Fire Showcase played at the McDonald County High School baseball field over the weekend afforded the Mustangs' 14U team plenty of opportunities to learn from games played against older, more experienced competition.

And even though the scores from the three games played may not be what the coaches, players and fans wanted, there were plenty of lessons to be learned and experience to be gained.

"Obviously the scoreboard's not what you want, you want to be closer, but other than that you're trying to find the positives to take away from the game," said Mustang coach Ty Shaver. "We're playing high school kids in this tournament and we're all middle school, so what we're trying to do is get them up against some better competition than they've seen. That way they can get better and get stronger."

The 14U team lost by scores of 16-4 to United on Friday; 14-3 to Natural Baseball Academy on Saturday; and 25-1 to a second Natural Baseball Academy team on Sunday.

"We went into this wanting to see how they handled adversity," said Shaver. "We wanted to see if they were still taking good at-bats, to see how they were doing out in the field, if they were in the right position and trying to make the right play, that sort of thing."

In Sunday's game, Natural Baseball Academy held McDonald County 14U without a hit while scoring two runs in the first inning, four in the second, six in the third, four in the fourth, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and six in the seventh.

But the Mustangs didn't go down without a fight, loading the bases after a leadoff strikeout in the home half of the seventh on a hit by pitch and two walks before scoring their lone run on a sacrifice fly to left field.

McDonald County 14U travels to Fayetteville this weekend for its next showcase with games tentatively scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS






