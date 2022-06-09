Lady Mustangs Recognized By Conference, District

Several McDonald County soccer players were recognized recently by being named to the Class 3, District 6, Girls Soccer Team and the Big 8 Conference Team.
Forward Anna Clarkson, who scored nine goals, earned all-district team honors along with second-team Big 8 recognition.
Also earning all-district team honors was Keisha Roponei, who scored seven goals.
Earning all-district honorable mention recognition was Jazmine Belland, who scored one goal.
Goalkeeper Samara Smith, who had 213 saves, and Natalie Gillming received Big 8 all-conference honorable mention honors.
"These five girls are very deserving of these nominations," said head coach John Delatorre. "Each one of them brings something dynamic to this team and is a big part of our success."
Class 3, District 6 Girls Soccer Team
Player of the Year
Lauren Burgess^Carl Junction
Offensive Player of the Year
Chloe Grimm,^Branson
Defensive Player of the Year
Lexie Carpenter,^Carl Junction
Midfielder Player of the Year
Kadynce Arnold^Carl Junction
Goalkeeper of the Year
Chrissy Figueroa^Carl Junction
Coach of the Year
Ed Miller^Carl Junction
First Team
Chloe Grimm^Branson
Briley Efird^Branson
Ava Marti^Branson
Kayla Brenner^Branson
Tatum Worth^Branson
Kaylor Alms^Branson
Lauren Burgess^Carl Junction
Lexi Carpenter^Carl Junction
Kaydence Arnold^Carl Junction
Chrissy Figueroa^Carl Junction
Tessa Miller^Carl Junction
Jocelyn Brown^Carl Junction
Hannah Franks^Carl Junction
Constance Graham^Carl Junction
Addison Grant^Hillcrest
Natalie Pervical^Hillcrest
Anna Clarkson^McDonald County
Keisha Roponei^McDonald County
Ivey Brisco^Neosho
Gissele Vargas^Neosho
Tara Masten^Parkview
Leah Reichert^Parkview
Anea Bemo^Webb City
Austyn Mickey^Webb City
Delaney Duke^Webb City
Cree Vaden^Webb City
Kathryn Dublin^Willard
Katelyn Magee^Willard
Charlae Cowan^Willard
Madison Magee^Willard
Honorable mention
Avery Webber^Branson
Kloey Alms^Branson
Allie Wrestler^Carl Junction
Kaylee Cronister^Carl Junction
Caylee Davis^Hillcrest
Darcy Noe^Hillcrest
Jazmine Belland^McDonald County
Breanna Alverado^Neosho
Erika Ornelas^Neosho
Lorlei Pelep^Neosho
Emma Dragoo^Parkview
Evenlynn Peralta^Parkview
Piper Chapman^Webb City
Skylar Martin^Webb City
Kenadie Limb^Willard
Karli Wheler^Willard
Big 8 Girls Soccer All-Conference Team
First-Team All-Conference
Nikki Wood^Logan-Rogersville
Kaitlyn Standefer^Logan-Rogersville
Lori Ann McClellan^Logan-Rogersville
Callie Watson^Marshfield
Hayleigh Cantrell^Marshfield
Campbell Morgan^Springfield Catholic
Peyton Wiseman^Springfield Catholic
Olivia Swisshelm^Springfield Catholic
Avery Bowler^Springfield Catholic
Abbi Murphy^Springfield Catholic
Haley Brown (GK)^Springfield Catholic
Second Team All-Conference
Jhandi Shears^Cassville
Landry Parnell^Cassville
Jasmine Brown^Cassville
Aisley James^Logan-Rogersville
Kita Wood^Logan-Rogersville
Kierra Clark (GK)^Logan-Rogersville
Anna Clarkson^McDonald County
Alexa Salas^Monett
Kennedi Roubal^Springfield Catholic
Sophia Cardin^Springfield Catholic
Taylor Collins^Springfield Catholic
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Angelina Alcoba^Aurora
Lexie Sanders^Cassville
Ava Smith^Marshfield
Riley Manary^Marshfield
Olivia Macpherson^Logan-Rogersville
Lindsay Shepard^Logan-Rogersville
Natalie Gillming^McDonald County
Samara Smith^McDonald County
Anahi Aguirre^Monett
Abby Inman^Monett
Katherine Simmons^Monett
Player of the Year
Olivia Swisshelm^Springfield Catholic
Coach of the Year
Brett Wubbena^Logan-Rogersville