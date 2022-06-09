Lady Mustangs Recognized By Conference, District





Several McDonald County soccer players were recognized recently by being named to the Class 3, District 6, Girls Soccer Team and the Big 8 Conference Team.

Forward Anna Clarkson, who scored nine goals, earned all-district team honors along with second-team Big 8 recognition.

Also earning all-district team honors was Keisha Roponei, who scored seven goals.

Earning all-district honorable mention recognition was Jazmine Belland, who scored one goal.

Goalkeeper Samara Smith, who had 213 saves, and Natalie Gillming received Big 8 all-conference honorable mention honors.

"These five girls are very deserving of these nominations," said head coach John Delatorre. "Each one of them brings something dynamic to this team and is a big part of our success."

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Sarah Smith



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Natalie Gillming



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Anna Clarkson



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Jazmine Belland



Class 3, District 6 Girls Soccer Team

Player of the Year

Lauren Burgess^Carl Junction

Offensive Player of the Year

Chloe Grimm,^Branson

Defensive Player of the Year

Lexie Carpenter,^Carl Junction

Midfielder Player of the Year

Kadynce Arnold^Carl Junction

Goalkeeper of the Year

Chrissy Figueroa^Carl Junction

Coach of the Year

Ed Miller^Carl Junction

First Team

Chloe Grimm^Branson

Briley Efird^Branson

Ava Marti^Branson

Kayla Brenner^Branson

Tatum Worth^Branson

Kaylor Alms^Branson

Lauren Burgess^Carl Junction

Lexi Carpenter^Carl Junction

Kaydence Arnold^Carl Junction

Chrissy Figueroa^Carl Junction

Tessa Miller^Carl Junction

Jocelyn Brown^Carl Junction

Hannah Franks^Carl Junction

Constance Graham^Carl Junction

Addison Grant^Hillcrest

Natalie Pervical^Hillcrest

Anna Clarkson^McDonald County

Keisha Roponei^McDonald County

Ivey Brisco^Neosho

Gissele Vargas^Neosho

Tara Masten^Parkview

Leah Reichert^Parkview

Anea Bemo^Webb City

Austyn Mickey^Webb City

Delaney Duke^Webb City

Cree Vaden^Webb City

Kathryn Dublin^Willard

Katelyn Magee^Willard

Charlae Cowan^Willard

Madison Magee^Willard

Honorable mention

Avery Webber^Branson

Kloey Alms^Branson

Allie Wrestler^Carl Junction

Kaylee Cronister^Carl Junction

Caylee Davis^Hillcrest

Darcy Noe^Hillcrest

Jazmine Belland^McDonald County

Breanna Alverado^Neosho

Erika Ornelas^Neosho

Lorlei Pelep^Neosho

Emma Dragoo^Parkview

Evenlynn Peralta^Parkview

Piper Chapman^Webb City

Skylar Martin^Webb City

Kenadie Limb^Willard

Karli Wheler^Willard

Big 8 Girls Soccer All-Conference Team

First-Team All-Conference

Nikki Wood^Logan-Rogersville

Kaitlyn Standefer^Logan-Rogersville

Lori Ann McClellan^Logan-Rogersville

Callie Watson^Marshfield

Hayleigh Cantrell^Marshfield

Campbell Morgan^Springfield Catholic

Peyton Wiseman^Springfield Catholic

Olivia Swisshelm^Springfield Catholic

Avery Bowler^Springfield Catholic

Abbi Murphy^Springfield Catholic

Haley Brown (GK)^Springfield Catholic

Second Team All-Conference

Jhandi Shears^Cassville

Landry Parnell^Cassville

Jasmine Brown^Cassville

Aisley James^Logan-Rogersville

Kita Wood^Logan-Rogersville

Kierra Clark (GK)^Logan-Rogersville

Anna Clarkson^McDonald County

Alexa Salas^Monett

Kennedi Roubal^Springfield Catholic

Sophia Cardin^Springfield Catholic

Taylor Collins^Springfield Catholic

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Angelina Alcoba^Aurora

Lexie Sanders^Cassville

Ava Smith^Marshfield

Riley Manary^Marshfield

Olivia Macpherson^Logan-Rogersville

Lindsay Shepard^Logan-Rogersville

Natalie Gillming^McDonald County

Samara Smith^McDonald County

Anahi Aguirre^Monett

Abby Inman^Monett

Katherine Simmons^Monett

Player of the Year

Olivia Swisshelm^Springfield Catholic

Coach of the Year

Brett Wubbena^Logan-Rogersville



