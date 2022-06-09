Goodman To Sell Truck To Fund Purchase Of Police Equipment

Goodman's board of alderman gathered on Tuesday to discuss funding of new police department equipment and speak about CARDS Trash Service.

Mayor J.R. Fisher began by reminding those in attendance that, during the construction of the 2022 budget, the council proposed selling a gray, four-wheel-drive truck and utilizing the funds to purchase much-needed equipment and gear for law enforcement.

It was later decided that the vehicle would be retained for use by city employees.

Fisher explained that, because the truck was originally purchased with police department funds, any money generated from the sale should be transferred to the police department.

Police Chief Adam Miller noted that the estimated retail value of the truck is $13,000.

Fire Chief Keith Estes suggested selling an older, higher mileage two-wheel-drive white truck instead. He said, while the value may be lower, the remaining truck would be in use longer.

The council unanimously voted to put the white truck out for bid.

Due to staffing issues, representatives from CARDS Trash Service were unable to attend. Mayor Fisher asked council members if they would be in favor of providing a dumpster for residents at City Hall more regularly. Standardized trash containers were also discussed.

Fisher said he would research the pricing on both options.

In other business, the council approved paying bills in the amount of $17,028.21.