Crowder Building Trades Auctioning Cabins, Blinds

NEOSHO -- The Crowder Building Trades program has two cabins they will auction off to the highest bidder. Cabins are 12-by-24 feet and include a full kitchen, full bath, queen size sleeping quarters, washer and dryer hookup, and metal siding. Cabins are built on 6-by-6 skids for full mobility.

Crowder College Post-Secondary Construction Class is offering two hunting blinds in the online auction as well. Students selected the material, building method, and design of the hunting blinds every step of the way. This was a great learning experience for students and a finished product they are proud of. The blinds have two distinct features, but both are elevated and include 2-by-3-foot windows on all sides.

The cabins and blinds will be sold using an online auction that began on Wednesday, June 8, and continues through Wednesday, June 22, at noon. To view and bid go to: http://bidpal.net/tinyhouse2022.

Buyers will be able to bid online and set a maximum bid during this time. The successful bidder will be notified at the end of the auction.

The Building Technology program consists of framing, roofing, plumbing, electrical and finish work. Students in this program built the cabins while experiencing these trades. The class is taught by Scott Cianci. This program is part of the Crowder Technical Education Center, which is comprised of high school students from Neosho, McDonald County, Seneca, East Newton and Diamond.

Potential buyers will be able to view the cabins online on the auction website as well as in-person now through Wednesday, June 22, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. (11 a.m. on the final day).

For additional information or in viewing the cabins, call 417-455-5596. The minimum bid is $20,000 per cabin; and for the hunting blinds, it is $2,000 each.