Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Tanya S. Shepherd vs. Jason S. Shepherd. Dissolution.

Mariah R. McCall vs. Adley J. McCall. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Warren Van Rovison. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Bobby R. Beavers. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Savannah L. Carden. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Zakary L. Goff. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Thomas L. Owen. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Midland Credit Management, Inc.vs. Martha Hernandez. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments, LLC vs. Christa D. Hylton. Suit on account.

UHG I, LLC vs. Troy Marrs. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Killisou Imi. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Zakary L. Goff. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Savannah L. Carden. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

William David Womack. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Oliver S.A. Huckeba. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Jose Antonio Hernandez. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Trystan James McAdams. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Kaleb D. Forte. Violation of order of protection for adult.

John R. Vanmeter. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nolan R. Lynch. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Crystal G. Scott. Theft/stealing.

Stephen Levoy Murray. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

David J. Blakey. Exceeded posted speed limit.

William Guillermo Godinez Riscajche. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kimberly C. Alberts. Theft/stealing.

Ricky Rainwater. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Ryan Thomas Bowen. Theft/stealing.

Charles B. Czajka. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sara J. Divine. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Dakota Paul House. DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dice M. Wilson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Shawn Ray Bundgard. Domestic assault.

Killisou Imi. Property damage and resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing.

William Guillermo Godinez Riscajche. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Stephen Levoy Murray. Leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and driving while revoked/suspended.

Monica Darlene Fisher. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Christopher Lee Terrill. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.