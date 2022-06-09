This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
May 22
Dakota Paul House, 28, Seneca, passing bad check
Richard Harold Reece II, 40, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
May 23
Ashton Allen Henderson, 21, Goodman, domestic assault
May 24
James Grant Icenogle, 35, Pineville, failure to appear, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Frank William James, 57, Pineville, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Lori Ann Moura, 33, Noel, probation violation
Erin Eileen Thompson, 39, no address given, expired plates and operated motor vehicle without a valid license
May 25
Joshua Luke Carr, 24, Southwest City, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and out-of-state fugitive
May 26
Justin Randall Hill, 24, Fayetteville, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Richard Harold Reece II, 40, Goodman, out-of-state fugitive
Christopher Lee Terrill, 45, Anderson, unlawful possession of a firearm and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
May 27
Andrea Collins, 37, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Wendi Ann Kite, 44, Lanagan, failure to appear
Lorenzo A. Robles, 38, no address given, failure to appear
Kelep Souken, 40, Noel, assault
May 28
Jadeon Taylor Deal, 21, Jasper, Mo., endangering the welfare of a child and property damage
Gavin Luke Meredith, 39, Pineville, tampering with motor vehicle and out-of-state fugitive
Heath James Riley, 49, Bella Vista, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and assault
Kimberly Dawn Weiser, 45, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, exceeded posted speed limit, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt