This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

May 22

Dakota Paul House, 28, Seneca, passing bad check

Richard Harold Reece II, 40, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

May 23

Ashton Allen Henderson, 21, Goodman, domestic assault

May 24

James Grant Icenogle, 35, Pineville, failure to appear, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Frank William James, 57, Pineville, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Lori Ann Moura, 33, Noel, probation violation

Erin Eileen Thompson, 39, no address given, expired plates and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

May 25

Joshua Luke Carr, 24, Southwest City, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and out-of-state fugitive

May 26

Justin Randall Hill, 24, Fayetteville, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Richard Harold Reece II, 40, Goodman, out-of-state fugitive

Christopher Lee Terrill, 45, Anderson, unlawful possession of a firearm and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

May 27

Andrea Collins, 37, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Wendi Ann Kite, 44, Lanagan, failure to appear

Lorenzo A. Robles, 38, no address given, failure to appear

Kelep Souken, 40, Noel, assault

May 28

Jadeon Taylor Deal, 21, Jasper, Mo., endangering the welfare of a child and property damage

Gavin Luke Meredith, 39, Pineville, tampering with motor vehicle and out-of-state fugitive

Heath James Riley, 49, Bella Vista, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and assault

Kimberly Dawn Weiser, 45, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, exceeded posted speed limit, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt