Anderson To Host Independence Day Celebration For First Time In Nearly 40 Years

ANDERSON -- The city of Anderson will host its first Independence Day celebration in nearly 40 years on July 1. Parking will start at 6 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dusk. The event will be held at the Robert Corcoran Sports Complex.

Rusty Wilson, mayor of Anderson, said concessions will be available at the event with proceeds going to Project Graduation for the upcoming graduating class. Food trucks will also be selling food at the ball field. Wilson said parking will be available for event attendees.

"We are going to have some parking just off of Industrial Park in Eric Corcoran's field," Wilson said. "He gave us permission to use his field to do parking, and also some will be by the ball field."

Wilson said the event, which he hopes will become an annual event, with plans already in motion for next year, is intended to offer citizens a fun and safe holiday.

"I'm really looking forward to a great show for our citizens and the community around us," Wilson said. "We want to give them something to see, to enjoy, and to make memories with their children."

Wilson said Anderson's priority for the event is to create a safe fireworks show, noting a pyrotechnician will set all of the fireworks off for the event.

"Our first priority in planning is to make sure that we have a location and plenty of separation between our fireworks and the viewers," Wilson said.

Wilson said he wants to provide a fun show for his citizens, noting the importance of the holiday. "We want to do the best for our citizens," Wilson said.