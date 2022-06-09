Anderson Betterment Club Hosts Meeting, Discusses City Improvement

ANDERSON -- Ken Schutten, president of the Anderson Betterment Club, hosted a club meeting on June 2 in the New Mac Electric community room to discuss the club's current events and upcoming plans.

At the meeting, Schutten discussed events the club is already taking part in, including events such as the annual Strawberry Festival, assisting with the annual homecoming parade, the Anderson Elementary Halloween Parade, and Winterfest activities.

Schutten noted the club has assisted in tasks such as improving equipment at "City Hall Park," and will begin offering a farmers market off Main Street on the first and third Saturdays of each month through September. The club will also offer an emergency services appreciation day in September.

Various upcoming initiatives were discussed by meeting attendees. Schutten noted the club is also working to build a pavilion in "City Hall Park," similar to the pavilion located at Town Hole.

A skate/BMX park is being considered, which would be located near the Anderson Post Office. The park would cost between $25 and $30 thousand.

A walking trail in Anderson is being discussed, with Schutten noting the health department would likely provide some funds toward the trail.