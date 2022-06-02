White Rock Students Win Awards At 2022 Big 8 Art Competition

White Rock Elementary students recently won awards in the 2022 Big 8 Art juried competition held in Mount Vernon early this month.

The Big 8 Art competition is one of the largest juried student art exhibitions in the state. Southwest Missouri schools combine to honor the creative efforts of students in grades 6 through 8. A separate art exhibit takes place for high school-aged students. There are over 50 categories that students can enter. There are categories in photography, sculpture, painting, and recycled art, to name just a few.

Holly Huber is the Art teacher for White Rock Elementary students.

Ribbon winners for White Rock were as follows:

6th Grade

Ava Murray -- Mixed Media 3-D -- 1st

Leah Nix -- Watercolor Painting -- 1st; Acrylic Painting -- 1st; Acrylic Painting -- 2nd

7th Grade

Ellie Allgood -- Graphite Drawing -- 3rd

Landen Cates -- Acrylic Painting -- 3rd

Gaoly Lee -- Mixed Media 3D -- 1st; Colored Pencil -- 2nd; Papier Mache -- 2nd

Sophie Farnum -- Mixed Media -- 1st

Pahlie Xiong -- Papier Mache -- 1st

Titus Littrell -- Misc. 3D -- 1st

Eli Wolverton -- Graphite Drawing -- 3rd

Cadence Slinkard -- Pottery -- 2nd

Alexia Bookout -- Acrylic Painting -- 2nd

Nathaniel Staib -- Recycled Art -- 2nd

Dylan Taff -- Mixed Media -- 2nd

8th Grade

Gia Coffell -- Group 3D -- 1st

Mixed Media 3D -- 1st

Harley Collins -- Charcoal Drawing -- 1st

Group 3D -- 1st

Mixed Media 3D -- 3rd

Violet Farnum -- Sketchbook -- 1st; Digital Art -- 1st

Alanis Leach -- Mixed Media 3D -- 1st; Pottery -- 1st; Mixed Media -- 2nd

Casey Tuttle -- Tempera Painting -- 3rd

Breck Rubeck -- Mixed Media -- 2nd

Marissa Clardy -- Mixed Media -- 1st