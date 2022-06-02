Uniquely Inspired For Just That Moment

Kristeen and Lance Wakelands' goal of creating a warm, inviting, and cozy sense of community is coming to fruition.

Their coffee shop -- LawKew Coffee which opened May 1 -- is a "collection of their favorite things" from coffee shops they've visited over the years.

The family moved to the community five years ago from Grove, Okla., where they were part of a 24/7 worship house. At the time, they thought a coffeehouse would just complete the whole idea.

"Having a coffeehouse and meeting neighbors ... that idea never left," Kristeen Wakeland said.

The coffee shop idea, a 7-10 year process, actively got its start about two years ago when the property just north of the Jane, Mo., Walmart became available.

The Wakelands, who live across the street, began to work on the building in their spare time.

Lance Wakeland works in construction, a career he's pursued since the age of 15. As he works in design and remodeling, he carved out time on the side to rework their building. The couple scoured flea markets and auctions for unique pieces. Sometimes, people gave them items.

Today, the cozy coffee shop, highlighted in dark green hues, offers passersby, working people, retirees, and tourists a chance to enjoy a coffee, delicious muffin, Puffle, or Lotus tea.

Business is steady throughout the day. The Wakelands operate the coffee shop from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. In time, live music will further invigorate the atmosphere on Friday and Saturday nights. Wakeland, her husband, and daughter Azlen, who helps at the shop, are musicians.

"If we've got a song in us, we'll get up there and let it out," she said, smiling.

What's in a name?

Wakeland, a creative sort, likes to invent words and places. When she met her husband, she realized he did the same.

They named their coffee shop, LawKew Coffee, to spark that special energy.

"We made a LawKew ... the clashing of two cultures to create an atmosphere uniquely inspired just for that moment," their menu points out.

"With every person we meet, another LawKew is formed -- a moment like no other, in which something new and amazing is suddenly possible."

To create that synergy, the Wakelands purchase their coffee beans from the best roaster they found. NW Roaster, located in Monett, Mo., offers up some coffee beans that create a successful foundation. Their menu ranges from your basic brewed coffee to espressos, signature drinks such as Ozarks Little Sugar and Spicy Cowgirl, and a line of coffees made to your specifications. Baked goods adorn the front glass trays. The shop also offers a gluten-free option. Puffles -- an egg concoction -- are a uniquely popular item for breakfast.

Lotus tea, a natural drink, offers something different. Wakeland's husband stopped at a coffee shop and tried Lotus tea. He told Kristeen, "We have to have this."

Smoothies and protein drinks round out the menu.

People in the Bella Vista area -- as well as those traveling to and from McDonald County -- have been supportive of the locally-owned business.

"We want to thank everyone. We are very appreciative. Everybody has been so kind and encouraged us."

People rave about the wonderful staff, the caring people, and the craft coffee. Locals really seem to support small businesses, she said.

"We will continue to craft and hone our coffee," she said. "Just like Mama would."

