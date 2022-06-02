Sign in
SWC Old Timers Day Festival Set For Saturday

by Megan Davis | Today at 4:00 a.m.
MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Inman Walker (left), Danni Stewart and Mary Mueller took home award money and bragging rights after winning the Old Timers Day costume contest.

Southwest City's annual Old Timers Day festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 4.

The fun starts bright and early, at 7 a.m., with the Fireman's Pancake Breakfast at the Mustard Seed to benefit the community's fire department.

A variety of crafters and vendors will take over the area near the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

At 10 a.m., competitors, 3 to 7 years old, will participate in stick-horse races, followed at 10:30 a.m. by stock tank races in Honey Creek.

Local musician and talented pianist Zeke Daniels will perform from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the live music stage.

A cornhole contest will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude at noon.

The Old Timer's Day Parade will flood Main Street with muscle cars, vintage trucks, tractors, and four-legged friends at 12:30 p.m.

Doug and Annette Moffett of Southwest City will be recognized as the 2022 Old Timers.

BC and the Big Rig will take the stage at 1 p.m. to share what they've dubbed their "shred dirt" sound. The five-piece ensemble has shared the stage with a number of notable musicians over the years, including Turnpike Troubadours, Gene Simmons of Kiss, .38 Special, Blue Oyster Cult, Aaron Lewis, Cody Jinx and Whiskey Myers.

At 1:30 p.m. an "old-time" costume contest will be held, followed by a pie eating contest at 2 p.m. and an ugly feet contest at 2:30 p.m.

Free cash drawings will be held throughout the day -- at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

photo MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Friends and farm equipment fans gathered by a 1930s John Deere square baler and chatted during the Old Timers Day Festival. The baler is owned by Joe Mathis of Wells, Okla., and still runs flawlessly.
photo MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Competitors in the Ugly Feet Contest gave judges a run for their money on Saturday as they chose the toes to crown.
photo MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Colby Derrick grins with a face full of pride and chocolate pudding after narrowly winning the 2021 Old Timers Day Pie Eating Contest.
