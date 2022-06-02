SWC Old Timers Day Festival Set For Saturday

Southwest City's annual Old Timers Day festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 4.

The fun starts bright and early, at 7 a.m., with the Fireman's Pancake Breakfast at the Mustard Seed to benefit the community's fire department.

A variety of crafters and vendors will take over the area near the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

At 10 a.m., competitors, 3 to 7 years old, will participate in stick-horse races, followed at 10:30 a.m. by stock tank races in Honey Creek.

Local musician and talented pianist Zeke Daniels will perform from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the live music stage.

A cornhole contest will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude at noon.

The Old Timer's Day Parade will flood Main Street with muscle cars, vintage trucks, tractors, and four-legged friends at 12:30 p.m.

Doug and Annette Moffett of Southwest City will be recognized as the 2022 Old Timers.

BC and the Big Rig will take the stage at 1 p.m. to share what they've dubbed their "shred dirt" sound. The five-piece ensemble has shared the stage with a number of notable musicians over the years, including Turnpike Troubadours, Gene Simmons of Kiss, .38 Special, Blue Oyster Cult, Aaron Lewis, Cody Jinx and Whiskey Myers.

At 1:30 p.m. an "old-time" costume contest will be held, followed by a pie eating contest at 2 p.m. and an ugly feet contest at 2:30 p.m.

Free cash drawings will be held throughout the day -- at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Friends and farm equipment fans gathered by a 1930s John Deere square baler and chatted during the Old Timers Day Festival. The baler is owned by Joe Mathis of Wells, Okla., and still runs flawlessly.



MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Competitors in the Ugly Feet Contest gave judges a run for their money on Saturday as they chose the toes to crown.



MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Colby Derrick grins with a face full of pride and chocolate pudding after narrowly winning the 2021 Old Timers Day Pie Eating Contest.



