Ribbon Cut At The Greene’s Bar and Grill

The Greene’s Bar and Grill celebrated its one-year anniversary on May 18. The celebration kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. sponsored by the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce.

Several Chamber board members were onsite as well to celebrate the Greene’s recently joining the Chamber.

“The Greene’s is a close-knit operation, involving mostly family and others that are native to the area,” said manager Nikki Williams. She went on to characterize the first year in operation as successful and a great year.

After an initial slow start, they are now seeing daily growth. Their bacon cheeseburger and loaded cheese fries are their best sellers. In fact, their hamburgers were nominated in the “Best Burger” category for the NWA Best of the Best contest.

When asked what she would like people to know about her business that they may not already know, Williams replied, “We are a family and community-oriented restaurant; we want to provide another safe space for families to go and enjoy a meal.”

She went on to say that for the second year of operation, they have goals to begin serving breakfast and renovating the outside of the building. By year five, Williams hopes to have a large outdoor patio for outside entertainment and to continue growing to help the community.

When asked about the decision of choosing the right location, Williams went on to say, “We chose this location because this building has always been a staple of the community and it is conveniently located up the road from our campground.”

The Greene’s Bar and Grill has five employees, including Williams.

“We all work as a team to constantly help each other. Three of our employees are family, and two employees have been with us since August of 2021.”

“Our mission has always been to provide a family-friendly atmosphere with great food at affordable prices,” said Williams.

The Greene’s Bar and Grill is open seven days a week, 14 hours per day, from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and is located at 48 Little Missouri Road.