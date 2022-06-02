RELIGION: Need Saving, Send For Jesus First

Wayne Holly greeted the congregation as we gathered to worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church Sunday morning. On Memorial Day weekend, we remembered those who fought for our freedom and the passing of loved ones. Karen Gardner was celebrating a birthday, and special prayers were requested for Molly and Louise.

Shelley Hall taught the adult Sunday school class lesson, "Waiting," a study of 2 Thessalonians 3:6-15. The lesson reminds us that "believers must hold up standards that remove barriers to the gospel. Providing for our families is one way we demonstrate Christ to others, and believers should lovingly hold other believers accountable."

Linda Abercrombie read Ephesians 3:17-19 and shared the devotional, comparing life to a tree. Even though we get scared in life like a tree in a storm, we keep growing because of our roots. Like a tree that loses limbs, our life's scars don't define us; they only tell a story.

Congregational hymns included "I'll Fly Away" and "It Is Well With My Soul," led by Karen Gardner. Jerry Abercrombie shared special praise music as he sang "God on the Mountain." Tyrel Lett and Rick Lett served as offertory ushers.

Sunday's message was the last in the sermon series on rolling stones. Text for the message, "What Stone Rollers Do," was from John 11 about the death of Lazarus. Our pastor, Mark Hall, began by telling us that Lazarus' sickness was to make a point for the glory of God. "Martha wanted to blame Jesus for Lazarus' death, saying that she had prayed. Mary wanted to blame Jesus, too, for the death of their brother. But Jesus told them that their brother would rise again.

"He did die, but the stone was rolled away and he walked out of the darkness. This could also be a story about someone who is lost and spiritually dead and how they are saved. Just as the cave is dark with the stone blocking the entrance and the light, we are blind and lost. We cannot see until someone rolls the stone. Jesus rolled the stone for Lazarus and said, 'Did I not say to you that if you would believe, you would see the glory of God?'" In verses 43-44, Jesus said, "Lazarus, come forth. Loose him and let him go."

Brother Mark made seven points about what stone rollers do. "First, they know who to send for -- Jesus. When someone needs to be saved, send for Jesus first because nothing will happen until He gets there and the lost can be found.

"Second, stone rollers, sacrifice their time. Thomas showed his commitment in verse 16. He was committed to going with Jesus and giving up all the time he had left. He was steadfastly loyal.

"The third thing stone rollers do is they have saving faith. Verse 27 tells us what Martha said to Jesus, 'Yes, Lord, I believe that You are the Christ, the Son of God, who is to come into the world.' If you are a Christian, you believe that Jesus is who He says He is and can do what He says He can do."

As Brother Mark referred to verses 40-41, he said, "Fourth, stone rollers roll stones. Stones have names like addiction and unforgiving and can be heavy. Lazarus couldn't walk about until he could see the light when the stone was rolled away.

"Fifth, stone rollers have to submit to God's commands."

In John 14:15, Jesus says, "If you love Me, keep My commandments."

Brother Mark told us that sixth, stone rollers have to help set man free. "You can't treat people like turn-out calves. They might need some help after they are turned out. People need help, encouragement, and Christian support even after they are saved."

And lastly, Brother Mark told us that stone rollers have security. As he referred to John 12:9-11, he talked about Lazarus at the table eating with Jesus. "Lazarus was leaning on Jesus. Even though there was a plot going on outside to kill Lazarus, he was not worried because he had security in Jesus."

In closing, Brother Mark told us that "When you get saved, Jesus rolls the stone and brings you out of the dark tomb and into the light. He can get you out of that spiritual tomb. If Jesus is calling you out, you can walk out of the darkness and into the light. You can have that security with Jesus that Lazarus had. Stone rollers submit to His call."

As we closed the service, we thanked God for His many blessings, and Wayne Emanuel gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at Mill Creek Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Bible study begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday nights. Vacation Bible School will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25th.

