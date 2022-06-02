Mustangs Dominate All-Big 8 West Baseball Team

Seven McDonald County baseball players and coach Kevin Burgi were selected to the Big 8 West All-Conference Baseball Team for the 2022 season.

The Mustangs (22-9) dominated the list after going 6-0 in Big 8 West play to finish first overall and then defeating Springfield Hillcrest in the Big 8 Crossover.

The list is headlined by four first-team selections, including three that were unanimous selections.

Mustangs ace pitcher Levi Helm was listed as a unanimous first-team pitcher after going 6-2 with a 2.25 ERA with 80 strikeouts and just 19 walks in 59 innings pitched.

Helm achieved all this coming off a junior season where he battled severe control issues on the mound. In baseball circles, Helm had what is referred to as the "yips."

"People don't understand how hard it was on him his junior year," Burgi said. "Nobody wanted to throw better than Levi Helm. Nobody wanted to be in the game more."

Burgi said Helm never made excuses or complained of arm trouble. He just kept working to get better.

"He just constantly plugged away," Burgi said. "I think so much of the success he had (this year) can be attributed to just the way he handled adversity. ... The story of what he did and what he overcame is unbelievable."

Helm also was listed as a second-team outfielder. He hit .374 with four home runs and 23 RBIs, batting third for the Mustangs.

Helm signed to play at Highland Community College in Highland, Kan.

Junior shortstop Cross Dowd was a unanimous selection as an infielder and an honorable mention as a pitcher.

"He's a great athlete," Burgi said of Dowd. "He's matured so much over the last three years."

At the plate, Dowd hit .345 with 15 RBIs. Defensively he led the team with 76 assists and helped turn 10 double plays.

On the mound, Dowd was 5-1 with one save and a 2.50 ERA. He threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts against Cassville and also had another strong pitching performance against Seneca in conference play.

"He's always been a good defender," Burgi said. "He's always been good on the mound. What he's done at the plate has been really big. He was really good, especially toward the end."

Junior outfielder Isaac Behm was another unanimous selection for the Mustangs.

Behm was second on the team with a .414 average, two home runs and 23 RBIs.

He also had a 3-3 pitching record with one save and a 2.80 ERA.

"He's one of the most underrated players in the four-state area," Burgi said. "He has a tremendous arm. Against Glendale, he made a throw that's as good as you'll ever see. He's gotten so good defensively. He hit .400 as a junior in his second year starting. I'm looking forward to watching him play (as a senior)."

Senior catcher Cole Martin was a first-team selection after leading the Mustangs with a .484 average, four home runs and 25 RBIs, batting out of the leadoff spot.

Burgi said Martin struck out only 13 times in three seasons as a varsity player, and six of those came in his first six games as a freshman in 2019, with the remaining seven in the last two seasons in 2021 and 2022.

"He's such a good player," Burgi said. "The thing is, he's a really good hitter and he gets a lot of credit for that, but he's so good defensively too. You can never take for granted what he did to quiet the run game, keep balls in front of him and catch strikes in the strike zone. He's one of the best receivers I've ever coached, just does a lot of things really well. I think he's going to be a really good player."

Martin had a 98.9 fielding percentage with only three passed balls. He signed to play at Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kan.

Pitching coach Heath Alumbaugh, who will take over the program in 2023, said Martin is "the best pitch caller mind I've ever been around." Alumbaugh said Martin called 98 to 99 percent of the pitches.

"The kid knew better than anybody what our pitcher's strengths were," Alumbaugh said.

Junior right-hander Weston Gordon was a second-team pitcher selection after going 7-2 with two saves and a 3.22 ERA in 50 innings.

"There's a lot of baseball teams where Weston Gordon has the number one stats," Burgi said. "He threw in a lot of big games and threw really well. He won the conference championship for us. Weston had a great year on the mound. I was confident anytime Weston was on the mound because he's a strike-thrower that can throw two pitches wherever he wants them. He's going to continue to get guys out for a long time. He's bulldog. He wanted the ball in all those games."

Sophomore Destyn Dowd was a second-team utility player selection. He hit .250 with 10 RBIs while playing the infield and outfield. Burgi said Destyn Dowd can play all nine positions in the field.

"Destyn's a sophomore, just a friendly reminder in all that," Burgi said. "I needed to remember that sometimes too because it feels like he's been around for so long. Destyn's just a sophomore. Destyn's going to be a McDonald County mustang for two more years."

Senior Colton Ruddick was an honorable mention at designated hitter. He hit .245 with 10 RBIs and led the team with nine sacrifice bunts.

"He came into the season without much of a role," Burgi said. "He carved a little niche and bunted and bunted and bunted and found ways to get on base."

Burgi was voted Coach of the Year by his colleagues. Burgi said the award was a reflection of the team and staff, not him individually.

"We had good players," he said. "That's why you win games. That's the reason why. ... Obviously, you're grateful for it, but it's the kids' award."

GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Cole Martin was an All-Big 8 West first team selection at catcher.



GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Colton Ruddick was an All-Big West honorable mention at designated hitter.



GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Shortstop Cross Dowd was a unanimous All-Big 8 West infielder and honorable mention pitcher.



GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Destyn Dowd was an All-Big 8 West second team utility player



GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Junior outfielder Isaac Behm was a unanimous All-Big 8 West outfielder.



GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Levi Helm was a unanimous All-Big West 8 pitcher and second team outfielder.



GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Weston Gordon was an All-Big 8 West second team pitcher.

