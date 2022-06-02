Moritz, Pacheco Earn Top-10 Finishes At State

JEFFERSON CITY -- McDonald County junior Andrew Moritz finished sixth in the javelin, and sophomore Joshua Pacheco took eighth in the triple jump at the Class 4 State Track Championships held Thursday and Friday, May 27-28, at Jefferson City.

Moritz finished with a toss of 48.93m. West Plains senior Dagen Kenslow won the event with a toss of 59.34m, followed by Hillsboro sophomore Payton Brown, 54.62m; Webb City junior Trey Roets, 51.74m; Kirksville senior Owen Fraser, 50.62; and Pleasant Hill junior Jonathan Cox, 49.96m.

Pacheco turned in an effort of 12.94m in the triple jump, which was won by Marshfield senior Peyton Mcbride with a 14.20m leap. West Plains senior Joshua Leazer finished second, 14.02m; MICDS senior Brandon Mitchell-Day third, 13.80m; Grandview senior Cartez Phillips fourth, 13.56m; Central's Jamoreoun Nunley fifth, 13.36m; Affton junior Terran Mitchell sixth, 13.35m; and Nevada junior Drew Beachler seventh, 13.17.