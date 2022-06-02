McDonald County Press Obituaries For June 2, 2022

Mona Joy Love

Sept. 21, 1927

May 24, 2022

Mona Joy Love, age 94, of Rocky Comfort, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at her home.

She was born September 21, 1927, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Wallace Edwin and Dorothy "Susan" (Jones) Simon. On August 7, 1943, in Bentonville, Arkansas, she was united in marriage to David Love, who preceded her in death on January 27, 1977. Also preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters, Juanita Kirk and Betty Sue Love and a very special friend, Dr. Bob Mutrux.

Surviving are one son, Butch Love and his wife Brenda of Rocky Comfort, Missouri; two daughters, Joyce Hagensick and her husband Bob of Rocky Comfort, Missouri, and Nancy Call and her husband Rick of Neosho, Missouri; one sister, BJo Phelps and her husband Glen of Wheaton, Missouri; four grandchildren, Marly, Dusty, Monica and Amy; and seven great-grandchildren, Spencer, Shane, Ryan, True, Maia, Zane and Gauge.

Mona attended school in Rocky Comfort, Missouri. She was a homemaker and had always lived in the same house as when she and David married. Gardening, fishing and going out to eat were some of her favorite ways to spend time. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Powell, Missouri.

Services were held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton, Missouri. J.R. Burr and Tommy Burr conducted the services. Burial will be at Union Cemetery south of Stella.

The family received friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton.

Contributions may be made to Union Cemetery in memory of Mona.

Curtis Alan Schmidt

May 3, 1982

May 20, 2022

Curtis Alan Schmidt was born on May 3, 1982, in Joplin, Mo. He died on May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla., after battling a short illness. He was 40 years old but lived his life to the fullest.

He graduated from McDonald County High School in 2000. He continued his education at the University of Tulsa, where he received his master's degree in mechanical engineering. He was currently working on finishing his Ph.D. and wanted to be a professor. He was employed with Belcan as a mechanical engineer. Hobbies varied and there were many, from traveling, cross-fit, parasailing, and triathlons. He was a man of many talents and built his own home. His life revolved around his family and he took his boys on countless trips, enjoying the adventures with them at home and on the road. They had already visited 18 states together.

He is survived by three sons, Beckett Schmidt, Myer Schmidt, and Abram Schmidt of Inola, Okla.; his parents, Scott and Sandra Schmidt of Anderson, Mo.; and his sister, Kacha Kuhn (Dusty) of Anderson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Schmidt Boys education fund at Arvest Bank.