McDonald County Courthouse Museum Hosts Successful Reopening

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Historical Society reopened the McDonald County Courthouse Museum on May 28, offering a scavenger hunt, student projects and outdoor games.

Lynn Tatum, board chair for the McDonald County Historical Society, said the re-opening was met with student participation and student interest, something the historical society prioritizes when crafting its exhibits.

Tatum said children enjoyed "old-fashioned fun" outside the museum with games like jump rope, corn hole, sack races and checkers, hosted by Clinton Phelps. Tatum said one boy even told his mom that he needed a jump rope at home, something his mom didn't mind, according to Tatum.

Tatum said the adult scavenger hunt proved to be a successful event activity, noting the teamwork she saw amongst families.

"The other thing that surprised and delighted us was the impact of the adult scavenger hunt," Tatum said. "Small family groups worked together on the project, and the thing that delighted me the most was that it not only helped them engage in the exhibit and learn but it was an activity that helped them engage in conversation and problem-solving with one another, and that was kind of a serendipity delight."

Tatum said the families that took part in the scavenger hunt stayed in the museum longer than she'd expected and that they learned more about McDonald County History.

Tatum said the scavenger hunt participants will be placed in a drawing, with the winner of $250 being announced next Saturday, June 5.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY LYNN TATUM Haden Collins drawing hopscotch squares on the sidewalk outside of the McDonald County Courthouse Museum. Collins also played checkers while at the re-opening.



PHOTO PROVIDED BY LYNN TATUM Gayla Baker, Kayla Langford, museum figure inspired by local suffragette Rettie Foster Tatum, Natalie Alumbaugh, and Judy Duncan in entrance of courthouse museum. Historical society volunteers assisted with the re-opening of the museum.

