Land Transfers

Old Blue Assets, LLC to Shawn Michael Marshall. Park Valley. Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

Roland's Heat and Air Inc. to Gena McCormick. Sec. 1, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Christopher Lilly and Stacy Lilly to Old Blue Assets, LLC. Park Valley. Lot 13 and Lot 14. McDonald County, Mo.

Kimberly K. Cronister and Aaron J. Cronister to Mark Gustin and Bethany Gustin. Sec. 24, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. Waltman's Hidden Acres. Blk. W, Lot 11. McDonald County, Mo.

Robert Holloway and Donna Holloway to Brandon Lantz and Rebecca Lantz. Sec. 18, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Gerald Butts and Ethel Butts to Meleame Bowers and Sara Bowers. Sec. 32, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Maria Guadalupe Gomez and Daniel Gomez Hernandez to Maguellal Rigoberto. Sec. 22, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. Kistler & Davis Addition to Noel. Blk. 2, Lot 9 through Lot 11. McDonald County, Mo.

Laura Chase and Don Chase to Jesus Lopez Cardona and Jesus Lopez. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Della Kelly to Drew Daniel, Sandra Gray Daniel, Pat Tinsley and Gina Tinsley. Havenhurst. Blk. 4, Lot 1 and Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

CNWA Properits, LLC to A and JJ Properties, LLC. Sec. 22, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Fredrick C. Matthews and Marilyn S. Matthews to Drucilla F. Emory. Sec. 29, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Andy Norman and Lisa Norman to Hunter Elliott and Rachel Elliott. Sec. 8, Twp. 22, Rge. 31 and Sec. 9, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Ivan Barajas Medel to Guicela Barajas Medel. Harmon Garvin Addition to Noel. Blk. H, Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

Jack Toney and Lillian Toney to Gary Murphy, Deborah J. Murphy, Daniel Smith and Janelle Bridgewater Smith. Sec. 9, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Trustee Ronald Eugene Mitchell and The Ronald Eugene Mitchell Revocable Living Trustee Dated September 16, 2009, to Lucas Scroggins and Shyla Scroggins. Sec. 8, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Larry J. Carlin and Teresa L. Carlin to Steven Guthrie and Tonya Guthrie. Sec. 13, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Thomas E. McDaniel and Trista R. McDaniel to Steve Reed and Heather Reed. Pinehurst Estates. Lot 21 and Lot 22. McDonald County, Mo.

Jerred Robertson and Rebecca Robertson to Jason Cordell Mitchell and Lacey Hayes Mitchell. Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

T.D.D. North, LLC to Wesley Malone and Cindy Malone. Sec. 18, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.