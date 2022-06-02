Four June Showcases Await Mustangs

ANDERSON -- Heath Alumbaugh's first summer as head coach of the McDonald County Mustangs will be busy right out of the starting gate, with his team playing in four showcase events in the month of June.

Alumbaugh, who was named the Mustangs' head baseball coach in May after serving 16 years as an assistant coach, said the main purpose of these showcase events is to allow the players the opportunity to be seen by college coaches.

"That's huge," he said. "Because we're playing at the same time a lot of the college programs are playing, the coaches can't get out and see the kids through their high school seasons. We see a lot of college coaches hanging around these showcases throughout the summer. We talk to them and get a lot of feedback from them. But I'd say, for us, it's one of the biggest things we do for our kids to give them a chance to play at the college level."

Alumbaugh believes playing in the showcases is what helped MCHS graduated seniors Cole Martin and Levi Helm get noticed by college coaches. Martin will continue his baseball career at Cowley County Community College in Arkansas City, Kan., and Helm at Highland Community College, in Highland, Kan.

"They try to get as many different college programs in to see kids and give kids a chance to showcase their abilities at these showcases," he noted.

The coach also said these events are important in that they afford his players the chance to get a lot of at-bats in live games, with each team usually getting anywhere from four to six games per showcase.

"We always need more reps," he said. "We're constantly tweaking things and adjusting little things. We need game reps to actually put those tweaks to use."

Alumbaugh said that, while the Mustangs will field a pretty consistent roster through the showcases, he's also going to make sure the players spend time with their families while they're out on their summer break.

"We'll be pretty consistent for the most part but, yes, we'll have some kids miss just because they do have family stuff," he said. "I'll be the first to say we remind them constantly that the game ends, but family doesn't, so don't be afraid to spend some time with your family."

He said the same approach will be taken with the coaching staff.

"We actually do not pay our coaching staff for the summer, so it's all volunteer," he said. "But we'll have those guys around for just about everything. We tell them the same thing, to spend some time with your families. We all kind of talk before we start playing and say, 'I'm going to be out this weekend,' or, 'I'll be there this weekend or that weekend.' Other than that it's our normal staff and everybody will be around."