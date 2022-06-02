Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Kathleen S. Jacobs. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Katherine M. Vaughan. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Geoge W. Barnard. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Hernandez Rodriguez de Lopez vs. Diego Lopez Velasquez. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Katlin R. Adams. Failure to transfer plates of vehicle within 30 days. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Allen Beals Jr. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Brock A. Compton-Hamiel. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Jeremiah J. Humphrey. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Maximiliano Pena. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Susan N. Smedley. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC vs. Charles Pease. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Shannon Overstreet. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Alicia A. Sams. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Jose L. Flores et al. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. David A. Livingston. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Alicia Solomon. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Wina Aluka. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Kelly M. Lucas. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Bucky E. Bowers. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Jessica L. Lewis. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Christina M. Mullin et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Cecilia Monsalvo et al. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Sharon Williamson. Suit on account.

Tower Loan of Missouri, LLC vs. Tina Waits. Breach of contract.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Julie R. Allen. Unlawful detainer.

Dennis N. Owens vs. Wilma Holkan et al. Unlawful detainer.

Freeman Health System vs. Johnny J. Cisneros. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Cassandra Cartwright et al. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Cooper S. Reece. Exceeded posted speed limit and failure to register motor vehicle.

Alexis L. McPherson. Exceeded posted speed limit

Kyle Montana McCrory. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Macci R. Long. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kayana G. Raby. Exceeded posted speed limit.

David H. Evans. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Hayley N. Wagner. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michael C. Williams. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Roger D. Johnson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nicole L. Lauderdale. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Dregon W. Charlton. Tampering with motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Theodore R. Peterson. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

The following cases were heard:

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Kendra Lee.

State of Missouri:

Rebecca L. Dahm. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Wesley C. Hardy. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Daniel W. Simmons. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Susan N. Smedley. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Sharon A. Terry. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

John R. Vanmeter. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Hayley N. Wagner. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Felonies:

None.