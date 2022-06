May 11

• Bill and June Adams met with commissioners to discuss Melody Lane. The commission stated that Melody Lane is not a county road and thus not maintained by the county.

• Commissioners reviewed the following county roads: Split Log Road, Beamon Hollow Road, Packet Hollow Road, Melony Lane and Pinehill Road.

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $84,007.33.

May 18

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $82,267.12.