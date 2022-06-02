This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

May 15

Dikiri Ezra, 36, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle

Terrell E. Howell Jr., 54, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended and domestic assault

Dudley Paul Robonei, 30, Anderson, domestic assault

May 16

Fernando Galicia-Salazor, 52, Noel, burglary

Carlson Konou, 22, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person

Tyler James Perry, 29, Joplin, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

May 17

Steven Scott Vance, 30, Goodman, tampering with motor vehicle

Janet Louise Winterrowd, 61, Anderson, property damage

May 19

Sara Jo Divine, 42, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle

Richard T. Hackett, 27, no address given, out-of-state fugitive

Charlie Keith Holland, 43, Jane, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, driving while revoked/suspended, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and operated motor vehicle knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained responsibility

May 20

Shawn Ray Bungard, 52, Anderson, domestic assault

Imi Killsou, 34, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- alcohol -- habitual, property damage, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing and operated motor vehicle knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained responsibility

Gennifer Lynn Lavante, 38, Gravette, Ark., endangering the welfare of a child and trespassing

Richard Harold Reece II, 40, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive

May 21

Stephen Levoy Murray, 53, Rocky Comfort, domestic assault and driving while revoked/suspended