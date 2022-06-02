This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
May 15
Dikiri Ezra, 36, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle
Terrell E. Howell Jr., 54, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended and domestic assault
Dudley Paul Robonei, 30, Anderson, domestic assault
May 16
Fernando Galicia-Salazor, 52, Noel, burglary
Carlson Konou, 22, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person
Tyler James Perry, 29, Joplin, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
May 17
Steven Scott Vance, 30, Goodman, tampering with motor vehicle
Janet Louise Winterrowd, 61, Anderson, property damage
May 19
Sara Jo Divine, 42, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle
Richard T. Hackett, 27, no address given, out-of-state fugitive
Charlie Keith Holland, 43, Jane, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, driving while revoked/suspended, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and operated motor vehicle knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained responsibility
May 20
Shawn Ray Bungard, 52, Anderson, domestic assault
Imi Killsou, 34, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- alcohol -- habitual, property damage, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing and operated motor vehicle knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained responsibility
Gennifer Lynn Lavante, 38, Gravette, Ark., endangering the welfare of a child and trespassing
Richard Harold Reece II, 40, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive
May 21
Stephen Levoy Murray, 53, Rocky Comfort, domestic assault and driving while revoked/suspended