Adam Lett Retires after Working 25 Years In McDonald County R-1 District

PINEVILLE -- "Hold on, I have to sign my last eighth-grade promotion certificate, ever," Adam Lett said as he began this interview regarding retiring from the McDonald County School system -- a 25-year endeavor, he said.

Lett, a McDonald County High School graduate who dedicated 25 years to working in the McDonald County school system, retired following the 2021/2022 school year. Lett will begin working at Southwest Center for Educational Excellence, where he will be an educational consultant.

At the McDonald County R-1 School District, Lett worked in administration for 18 years. Of those 18, Lett worked 14 years as a principal, two years as an assistant principal, and as a student services director for four. Let has worked as a special education teacher, a third-grade teacher and a fourth-grade teacher in McDonald County. Lett also coached fifth- and sixth-grade girls' basketball for two years while teaching in the classroom.

Lett said he will miss the students more than anything.

"I would say to my students that I'm going to miss everybody," Lett said. "I won't be too far away. I've enjoyed working in McDonald County for 25 years; they've been great years."

Lett said, in his new position, he will assist schools by working to bridge gaps in student learning.

"I'll be working with schools, helping them bridge the gap with students in their learning," Lett said. "I'll be working with teachers and helping them with teaching strategies, looking at data, and being there to help answer questions or find resources for them."

Lett said he has enjoyed helping teachers in his administrative roles in McDonald County and knows that his new job will be a "good fit" for him. Lett said he retired so he can challenge himself and enjoy a change of pace in his career.

"It's a change," Lett said. "I've always thought about working with adults, trying to help improve our educational system. That's one of the things I did as principal, working with my teachers to help them be their best so that, in turn, they're the best for their students."

Lett said he enjoys challenges and is looking forward to facing the challenge of starting a new job.

"This opportunity came up and I thought, 'well, this is a new challenge,'" Lett said.

Lett said he believes his new position will help him grow as a leader and allow him to continue making a positive impact on the education system. Lett said, although he will no longer work for the McDonald County school district, he still loves the county and all that it has to offer.

"I love McDonald County; it's my home," Lett said, mentioning that he graduated in McDonald County in 1993. "I want that to be there for my grandchildren, and my nieces and my nephews who also live in McDonald County. I want the best for my family and friends."