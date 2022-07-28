Sign in
Winners At The Fair

by Megan Davis | July 28, 2022 at 7:50 a.m.
MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS This red-wagon diorama by Garrett Roller features all the farm staples — multiple pickup trucks, tractors, livestock, haybales and hard work.

Winners at the county fair

  photo  MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Freshman Adam Jones crafted a one-of-a-kind electric guitar with a vintage Missouri license plate older than he is.
  
  photo  MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Keagan Bevis flaunted a green thumb with an award-winning basket of fresh peppers, beans, okra and tomatoes.
  

