MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS This red-wagon diorama by Garrett Roller features all the farm staples — multiple pickup trucks, tractors, livestock, haybales and hard work.

Winners at the county fair MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Freshman Adam Jones crafted a one-of-a-kind electric guitar with a vintage Missouri license plate older than he is.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Keagan Bevis flaunted a green thumb with an award-winning basket of fresh peppers, beans, okra and tomatoes.



Print Headline: Winners At The Fair

