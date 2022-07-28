RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Tiny Tot Contest was held Saturday at the 48th annual McDonald County Fair. First place in the Miss Tiny Tot Division 1, 0-4 months, was Reagan Brown.
Tiny Tot Contest Winners
In the Miss Tiny Tot Division 2, five to eight months, first place went to Hollynd Spencer, left, and second place went to Harvey Eden.
Ava Pierce was the winner of the Miss Tiny Tot Division 3, nine to 12 months.
In the Miss Tiny Tot Division 4, one year old, the winners were Kaisley Moritz, left, first place, Beau Garvin, second place, and Abigail Lowery, third place.
Valeria Brown was the winner of the Miss Tiny Tot Division 5, two year old.
Winners of the Miss Tiny Tot Division 6, three year old, were Annistyn Percival, left, first place, and Alyvia Oliphant, second place.
Winners of the Mr. Tiny Tot Division 4, one year old, were Luke Garvin, left, first place, and Benjamin Oliphant, second place.
Henry Stewart won first place in the Mr. Tiny Tot Division 6, three year old.
Henry Stewart and Annistyn Percival were selected as Mr. and Miss Tiny Tot 2022.
Print Headline: Tiny Tot Contest Winners
Sponsor Content