SWC Council Approves Training Request Of New City Clerk

In a short and simple meeting on Tuesday evening, the Southwest City Council agreed to advanced training for Jenifer Anderson, who was recently promoted to the position of city clerk.

Anderson requested additional online instruction regarding the city's financial software, Thoroughbred.

The council voted to approve Anderson's pursuit of software certification.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has issued 25 tickets and four warnings, taken two reports, made two arrests and provided aid to neighboring agencies three times.

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to three medical calls, extinguished two brush fires and one tractor fire, and provided aid to neighboring agencies three times.

Public Works Director Shane Clark said the street department has been busy cold-patching potholes. He noted that the boom mower is fixed, but the one-ton vehicle used to cold-patch has a transmission failure.

After a short discussion, the council voted to make the necessary repairs to the vehicle.

Clark also reported that the water department had installed two new meters on South Street and the wastewater facility is running smoothly.

In other business, the council paid bills in the amount of $7,919.14.