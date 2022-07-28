RELIGION: Forget The Wasted Years, Move On With God To The Wonder Years

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we wished a happy birthday to Raye Deen Boyle and Kenny White. Happy Birthday to Dot Harnar as well. Janet, Alisha and Linda shared praises, and Janice and Doug expressed thanks. Special prayers were requested for many and we continue to pray for rain.

Vacation Bible School will be from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30. All children are invited for story time, games, lunch, music and "Destination Dig" with Brother Mark.

Our annual homecoming will be Sunday, Aug. 21, with lunch following the morning worship service. The Butler Creek Boys will provide praise music during our song service.

Rick Lett taught the adult Sunday school lesson, "God Heals," from 2 Kings 5:1-14. It reminds us that just like Naaman, God offers compassion to people who follow His commands, that pride can get in the way of experiencing God's help and healing awaits those who follow God's directions.

Rick and Jerry served as offering attendants, and Susan and Karen led the congregational hymns, with special praise music from Jerry and Cory's grandchildren.

Linda shared the devotional, "Decide Now," and read Psalm 34:19. Because of Jesus, we can have eternity with our heavenly Father. We can choose obedience and receive God's many blessings. It is ours to claim if we decide.

Pastor Mark Hall brought us God's message, "From the Wasted Years to the Wonder Years," and read scripture from the second chapter of Joel, particularly verses 25-32, as God pours out His spirit on us. Brother Mark told us that this is a chapter about the end of times and Christian living.

"The locusts are a symbol of the devil and his demons. The devil can destroy like the locusts. How am I supposed to get back what the locusts stole? Do you have anything worth stealing? How does the Lord restore the years the locusts stole? We probably have all had something that the locusts stole. Some have had years stolen by the locusts. How do you get them back? Don't go to the devil to get back what he stole. You better have Jesus with you. Leave the devil alone without Jesus because he is a powerful being."

Brother Mark told us that the second chapter of Joel is divided into thirds -- ruination, repentance and restoration -- and said, "Ruination comes from our sin or the sin of someone close to us. Our sins affect others when we are family. One affects all and can bring ruination. Sin brings the devil into the house. You don't have to invite him in, he is already there and leads to family disruption. The devil doesn't care what happens to you. He steals everything."

Brother Mark said the second part is repentance. "Verses 12-13 tell us that Godly sorrow can be a good thing. When we are broken over sin and what the devil stole, that can lead to Godly mercy, God still loves us and has mercy to turn us from sin and back to Him. If you will call out to Jesus, He will come to you. He will come find you wherever you are."

Brother Mark told us that the third part of chapter two deals with restoration and brings us from "the wasted years to wonder years."

"God will bring you life more abundantly if you are standing on the promises of God. What do we do with the wasted years? We walk away from them. When you are free of the wasted years, you can't believe what Jesus has waiting for you if you will hold on and get out of the devil's hold. Jesus is your only hope. Hang on to Him. Forget the stuff behind you. Your neighbors might not, but you are not living for them. You are living for Jesus. The abundant life of Jesus will get better and better and you can get back what the locusts stole. You don't have to live with the locusts. Get those years back and let Jesus restore you. What have the locusts stolen from you that you want back?"

Our hymn of invitation was "Have Thine Own Way, Lord." David Collingsworth gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us at Mill Creek Baptist Church Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome. We are located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

