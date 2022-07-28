MCHS JAG Program Meets Employment Standards, Receives Outstanding Performance Award

PINEVILLE -- McDonald County High School's Job for America's Graduates (JAG) program was recognized for meeting the organization's "5-of-5" employment standards and received an outstanding performance award.

Christine Ellis, MCHS JAG teacher, attended two training sessions for the program this summer, noting the program, which was previously taught by Sara Reynolds, received a certificate of recognition for exceeding the "5-of-5 performance outcome standards" and obtaining the highest full-time job placement rate (100%) within the JAG Missouri network.

The program's National performance outcome standards, the 5-of-5 standards, include graduation rate, employment rate, positive outcome rate, full-time employment rate, and further education rate for participants in the program.

"We got the 5-of-5, and not too many people got the other award which was focused on job placement," Ellis said. "We got 100% on job placement. We were one of the only schools that got 100% job placement of our graduates."

Ellis said the JAG program's standards, that each school strives to meet, are designed to help students excel in school and post-graduation by prioritizing and planning post-secondary goals.

"The program overall is an exceptional program just because the whole program is designed around these five standards in general," Ellis said. "It is really important, obviously, that we have a huge graduation rate and that all of our kids graduate. And, want them to all have jobs."

Ellis said a priority within the program is for students to leave MCHS able to have a job or pursue further education, something the 5-of-5 criteria helps JAG participants achieve.

Ellis said changes she aims to make this year, as a first-year JAG teacher, include hearing from more career professionals, hosting more guest speakers, and finding more job-shadowing opportunities for MCHS students.