Gracie’s Canoe Camp, Lazy Days Campground, and Skeleton Acres to Host Elk River Haunted Float

PINEVILLE -- Gracie's Canoe Camp, Lazy Days Campground, and Skeleton Acres will host the Elk River Haunted Float from Sept. 29 to Oct. 31. The group hopes to make the float an annual event.

Teah Bidwell, the owner of Skeleton Acres, said her business would work with Gracie's and Lazy Days on the project, a project she's had in mind for two years. Bidwell said, after participating in a haunted float in Waynesville, she knew she wanted to bring the same attraction to McDonald County.

"The float in Waynesville was so amazing and so much fun, it seemed like something that needed to be in Pineville and on the Elk River," Bidwell said. "It's also such an amazing opportunity to keep employees employed longer, throughout the season, and not have to close in September."

Bidwell said event participants would float a half mile down the Elk River in total darkness, with flashlights on the float being prohibited. Bidwell said that in the water, there will be obstacles and actors around the floaters.

"If you do turn on your light, that's when things are maybe attracted to you," Bidwell said laughing. "When you're in the water you'll be given a paddle, you'll be asked to have no lights on, no cameras. There will be glow lights and markers to guide you down the half-mile float. You just follow the light to see what you find."

The float, which will last 45 minutes to one hour, is part of a night-long experience. Floaters will have the option to camp at a discounted rate and stay in a haunted cabin.

"It's going to a full-fledged haunted house made out of four different cabins -- an inside and an outside haunted house," Bidwell said. "Then, you'll get on the water at night, and you may or may not find things on the water that scare you along the way. And when you get out of the river, on the float, you'll go through a haunted trail, and then you'll hop on a hayride back to your campsite."

Bidwell said the event was created to bring something new and different to the area that families can enjoy. Bidwell noted there is no age restriction on who can camp and float but that children's participation should be based on parents' discretion.

Bidwell said camper and floater safety during the event will remain a priority.

"Safety is number one," Bidwell said. "We're always going to have people that are EMT certified. And we're going to have people at certain marker points in the water to make sure floaters are being safe and that nobody is falling into the water."

Bidwell said the businesses are currently seeking volunteer actors to take part in the event. Tickets are currently available for purchase on the Elk River Haunted Float website.