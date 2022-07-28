Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Melissa D. Harmon vs. Steven M. Harmon. Dissolution.

Jacquelin D. Miller vs. Lance R. Miller. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

John E. Forbes. Exceeded posted speed limit and failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Santiago Ruiz. Operated motor vehicle without lighted lamps when using windshield wipers.

Steven G. Smith. Operated motor vehicle without lighted lamps when using windshield wipers.

Harley M. Harris. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Tosha Kay Tanner. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Joshua T. Brittain. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Johanna Ramos-Ramos. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Elijah J. Gastineau. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Erin M. Laney. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Katelyn S. Pool. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Kevin Chung. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Sarah E. Fichtner. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.

Destiny L. Fitzpatrick. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Elijah J. Gastineau. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Tammy M. Gomory. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Zachary Grover. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

William M. Smith vs. Jason E. O'Brien. Small claims over $100.

Mayberry Construction, Inc vs. Wayland Richardson. Suit on account.

Synchrony Bank vs. Alexandria Peck. Breach of contract.

Tami Thomas vs. Steven V. Thomas et al. Unlawful detainer.

State of Missouri:

Veronica L. Sheehan. Failure to register motor vehicle, operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Alyssa M. Freeman. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Derek L. Reeves. Fraudulent use of credit/debit device.

Joshua T. Brittain. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Robert R. Banks. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Michael E. Poole. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ricky Allen Kidd Jr. Theft/stealing.

Ashley N. Thomas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Dora Lynn Mendoza. Passing bad check.

Felonies:

Trey James Millikin. Theft/stealing.

Luis Olvera. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance.

Jonathan Biggers. Assault.

Andrew Thomas Marcum. Receiving stolen property.

David Wimbley II. Domestic assault.

The following cases were heard:

Atwoods Rentals of Tenessee vs. Chris Stevens et al. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

John D. Cline. Operate as an interstate motor fuel user without being licensed as such. Guilty plea. Fine of $139.

Francisco M. Colon Rosa. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50

Cody D. Cordray. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Tracy A. Deatherage. Failed to register out-of-state registered motor vehicle/trailer in Mo. when Mo. resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Enoch R. Farlow. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $500. Two years unsupervised probation.

Antwan C. Flournoy. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Montana T. Fogarty. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Tatyana Y. Gardner. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Dania Champlin Gladczuk. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Devin M. Gordon. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $150. Two years unsupervised probation.

Richard T. Hackett. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Nicole L. Hampton. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Felonies:

John Lee Christian. Burglary. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.