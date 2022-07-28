County Commission Minutes

June 27

• A mandatory site showing for courthouse renovations was held. Only one contractor attended. Bids are scheduled to be open at 1 p.m. on July 20.

• Jenifer Anderson, assistant city clerk of Southwest City, met with commissioners to request approval for the city to have the right-of-way on county land in order to conduct water improvements. The commission granted her request.

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $456,419.23 and $9,950.

July 6

• Commissioners drove and inspected the following roads in McDonald County -- Little Missouri, Rains, Slinkard, Miser and Gordon Hollow.

July 11

• Commissioners held a meeting with representatives from Denali and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to seek more information regarding the "sludge" coming into McDonald County.

Western Commissioner Rick Lett began by asking Denali what type of sludge is being brought in and spread in McDonald County. Jimmy Merdis, of Denali, explained the two types of sludge -- industrial byproduct (from industrial accounts) and biosolids (wastewater from municipalities). Merdis said Denali is not spreading biosolids in McDonald County.

Commissioner Lett asked about perfluorooctane sulfonic acids (PFOS) and perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) analysis coming from the Denali plant.

According to www.epa.gov, "PFAS are widely used, long-lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time. Because of their widespread use and their persistence in the environment, many PFAS are found in the blood of people and animals all over the world and are present at low levels in a variety of food products and in the environment. PFAS are found in water, air, fish and soil at locations across the nation and the globe." PFOS are listed by the EPA as an "emerging contaminate" and are "extremely persistent in the environment and can be transported long distances in air."

Michele Helton, of Denali, stated that there are no approved methods to test for PFAS. She went on to explain that PFAS is in all homes because it used in products that people use daily in their homes. Examples given were clothing, carpet, cookware and furniture, to name a few.

Brooks McNeill, of Missouri Department of Natural Resources, stated Missouri does not inclue PFAS in regulatory processes and the EPA has no approved method of testing for PFOS/PFAS in "sludge."

Although industrial byproducts are considered cleaner than biosolids, Merdis stated there could still be PFAS in the industrial "sludge," but it would be very low parts per trillion.

Jennifer Lutes, of the University of Missouri Extension Office, stated that biggest concern for McDonald County residents are shallow wells.

All in attendance understood the concern, but Helton explained there is a water test that can be used to test for PFAS.

McNeill stated Missouri DNR inspects, reviews and has oversight of "sludge" brought and applied in Missouri.

In attendance for this meeting were: Jennifer Lutes, MU Extension; Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management director; Brooks McNeill, MoDNR; Neal Plummer, Michele Helton, Brinkley Israel, Jimmy Merdis, Peyton Golden, Ryan Wandersee and Charles Writer, all with Denali.

• Eastern Commissioner Jamey Cope circled back to a discussion from June 15, 2022, with the McDonald County Economic Development Committee. The committee is focused on educating the general public on the need to buy locally, as well as bringing new businesses into McDonald County to increase sales tax revenue. The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce requested the county invest $10,000 to assist in the effort to grow the sales tax revenue and economic development. After some discussion, Commissioner Cope motioned to give the committee the full $10,000 requested. Motion passed unanimously.

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $200,123.15.

July 13

• Commissioners drove and inspected the following roads in McDonald County -- Mud Springs, Walnut and Cedar.

• A Burn Advisory was discussed for McDonald County. Commissioner Cope motioned to issue the advisory. Motion passed unanimously. This is strictly an advisory. Commissioners will consider an open burn ban if the drought monitor changes to Level D2 (severe drought).

July 18

• Carrie Campbell, executive director of the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council, stopped to see commissioners.

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $9,000.

July 20

• Presiding commissioner Bill Lant motioned to issue a court order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to pay K Tre Holding LLP $1,655.25 from the Overplus Tax Sale Certificate #21-637. Motion passed unanimously.

• The commission opened bids for the courthouse renovation project. After a short discussion, Commissioner Cope motioned to accept the bid from Jerry Harnar Construction. Motion passed unanimously.

• Commissioners discussed the current burn advisory for McDonald County. They spoke to Emergency Management director Gregg Sweeten regarding the drought monitor and current level. Sweeten stated it was still not a severe drought level, but the information he was receiving indicated the level would change to severe by Thursday morning. With the information gathered, and the likelihood the monitor would change, Commissioner Lant motioned to prepare a countywide temporary open burn ban to only go into effect immediately after the monitor changed to severe drought. Motion passed unanimously.

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $203,234.18.