McDonald County Senior Center

Monthly events and happenings at the senior center include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday night, July 29. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal at 6 p.m. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with the Moccasin Bend Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Come over to Stella for a country good time! Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-850-6363 for more information.

Mill Creek Baptist VBS

Mill Creek Baptist Church will hold its Vacation Bible School from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the church. The theme is "Destination Dig: Unearthing the Truth about Jesus" and will be a study of Jeremiah 29:13, "And you will seek Me and find Me, when you search for Me with all your heart." The day will include games, music, food, and story time. All children are welcome. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

Banner Church of Nazarene VBS

Banner Church of the Nazarene will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. nightly, Sunday, July 31 to Thursday, August 4, for children ages 4 through those going into 6th grade. Banner Church is located at 597 North Fork Road in Anderson. For more information, call 417-364-7461.

UM Fall Gardening Zoom Seminars

University of Missouri Extension offers a fall vegetable gardening weekly Thursday webinar series in August and September. The four-session Zoom series is an opportunity to learn new techniques, as well as proven methods that benefit fall gardens, said MU Extension horticulture specialist Debi Kelly.

Aug. 18 -- the first session covers "lasagna gardening," a no-till method that uses layers of organic materials to create a nutrient-rich soil where plants thrive.

Aug. 25 -- MU Extension specialists will discuss soils and cover crops.

Sept. 1 -- Attendees will learn ways to extend the gardening season to grow vegetables that are often more flavorful than early-season produce.

Sept. 8 -- The final session covers tool maintenance and garden cleanup. Kelly says these important end-of-season practices help gardeners prepare for the next growing season.

Register at mizzou.us/FallGardening2022. For more information, contact Kelly at [email protected] or 636-797-5391.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop chorus is in need of women who typically sing second alto, tenor in the bass clef, or have a low speaking voice for our bass section. No previous experience or tryouts are required. Visitors are invited to join rehearsals from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista (enter at the north door). CDC guidelines are observed. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director at 479-876-7204 or www.perfectharmonybv.com.