This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
July 3
Hugo Castro, 22, Kansas City, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Joshua Edwin Newburn, 44, Noel, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Alexandria Peck, 34, Noel, property damage and domestic assault
July 4
Zachery Hadden Asbury, 24, Anderson, forgery
Rodney Ray Chewey, 50, Seligman, domestic assault
Christopher T. Parsons, 45, Neosho, probation violation
July 5
David D. Wimbley, 38, Jane, domestic assault
July 6
Nathan Alex Bland, 46, Seligman, failed to register motor vehicle
Hunter Scott Harris, 18, Springdale, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Stacey Lorene Revis, 41, Purdy, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
July 7
Luis Alberto Gonzalez, 64, Noel, domestic assault
Charles Michael Pease, 37, Anderson, sexual abuse
Michelle Colleen Potter, 51, Noel, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Jordan H. Uhlenhopp, 32, Jay, Okla., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
July 8
Rusty Wayne Hobbs, 36, Pineville, parole violation, statutory rape or attempted statutory rape -- person less than 12 YOA and statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy -- person less than 12 YOA
Euquilla Fay Irwin, 54, Anderson, theft/stealing
Marc Edward Lemeur, 62, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Taylor Elise Tindall, 31, Anderson, shoplifting