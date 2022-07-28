This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

July 3

Hugo Castro, 22, Kansas City, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Joshua Edwin Newburn, 44, Noel, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Alexandria Peck, 34, Noel, property damage and domestic assault

July 4

Zachery Hadden Asbury, 24, Anderson, forgery

Rodney Ray Chewey, 50, Seligman, domestic assault

Christopher T. Parsons, 45, Neosho, probation violation

July 5

David D. Wimbley, 38, Jane, domestic assault

July 6

Nathan Alex Bland, 46, Seligman, failed to register motor vehicle

Hunter Scott Harris, 18, Springdale, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Stacey Lorene Revis, 41, Purdy, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

July 7

Luis Alberto Gonzalez, 64, Noel, domestic assault

Charles Michael Pease, 37, Anderson, sexual abuse

Michelle Colleen Potter, 51, Noel, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Jordan H. Uhlenhopp, 32, Jay, Okla., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

July 8

Rusty Wayne Hobbs, 36, Pineville, parole violation, statutory rape or attempted statutory rape -- person less than 12 YOA and statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy -- person less than 12 YOA

Euquilla Fay Irwin, 54, Anderson, theft/stealing

Marc Edward Lemeur, 62, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Taylor Elise Tindall, 31, Anderson, shoplifting