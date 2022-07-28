Anderson Discusses Needed Vehicles, Mapping, Hears from CARDS Trash Service

ANDERSON -- At Anderson's monthly city meeting, held July 26 at Anderson City Hall, Mayor Rusty Wilson and the board of aldermen discussed changes with public works director Ben Shoemaker and new business.

In the police report, Lieutenant Willet said two police vehicles are currently waiting for their lights to be assembled, which should be done about Sept. 5. Willet said the server unit for a new body camera system for officers will be ready at the end of this week or the beginning of next. Willet added that two new police officers recently joined the Anderson Police Department.

During the city's utility report, public works director Ben Shoemaker requested the city lease two new gas vehicles, which should both be fitted with a sander and plower. The vehicles and equipment would be used as service vehicles and vehicles capable of handling winter conditions and road issues. The request was tabled until the city's budget meeting, which is scheduled for October.

For new business, Bev Bartley, with Huckleberry Rescue, said the shelter is receiving an influx of dogs from the city, noting the Anderson "pound" is currently not open. Shoemaker said Anderson does not have an official "pound" but rather acts as a transport service to a pound in Joplin. Shoemaker said the Anderson facility, due to an unfixed water leak, is currently closed unless there is an emergency. There is not a set date for the facility to be reopened.

In new business, the board also voted to reevaluate an old survey that showed Roark Street leads straight into Beaver Circle, which is private property.

The board received two bids for updated GIS mapping and chose to go with the first bid, from Anderson, for $10,850.00. The updated mapping with map lines of the sewer as well as replace lines along the way. The mapping will be done using GPS and will amend the previous and inaccurate map.

The board heard from CARDS trash representative Jason Fitzgerald, who said the company is improving. City employees said they've received more complaints about its service rather than improvements within the last 30 days.

Fitzgerald said the trash service was enacting policies, such as only gathering six bags of trash from homes and placing a note on residents' trash bags that are left behind with a reason for the lack of collection listed. A public hearing concerning the service will be held at Anderson City Hall on Aug. 16, at 6 p.m., during the city's monthly meeting.

The board voted to pay $2,000 on its line of credit.

In other business, the council approved paying bills in the amount of $99,617.32.